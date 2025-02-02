Home
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
‘Voting Se Pehle Hi, Jhaadu Ke Tinke Bikhar Rahe’: PM Modi Targets AAP at Mega Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during a mega rally at RK Puram, asserting that AAP’s downfall had already begun ahead of the February 5 Delhi elections.

“Voting se pehle hi, jhaadu ke tinke bikhar rahe hain… Leaders of ‘AAP-da’ are leaving it. They know people are angry with ‘AAP-da’, they hate this party,” PM Modi remarked, taking a dig at AAP’s electoral symbol, the broom (jhaadu).

He confidently declared that Delhi was set for a change, stating, “On February 5, ‘Vikas ka naya Basant’ (a new spring of development) is coming—this time, a BJP government will be formed in Delhi.”

AAP & Congress Under Fire

PM Modi also took aim at AAP and Congress, accusing them of betraying Delhiites in the name of sports development. He referred to the Commonwealth Games scam, a corruption scandal that tarnished the Congress-led government, saying, “The stain of the Commonwealth scam is so deep that Congress can never free itself from it.”

He further alleged that AAP had misled Delhi’s youth under the pretext of a Sports University, stating, “The youth of Delhi are well aware of the games played by AAP in the name of sports.”

As the Delhi elections approach, PM Modi’s aggressive stance highlights the BJP’s strategy to capitalize on voter discontent with AAP and Congress, aiming for a political shift in the capital.

