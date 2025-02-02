Home
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Watch, Raghav Chadha and Mika Singh Jam Together At Delhi Poll Rally

Amid the ongoing election campaign, AAP MP Raghav Chadha was seen sharing a lighthearted moment with popular singer Mika Singh at a public meeting in Chandni Chowk, Delhi.

Watch, Raghav Chadha and Mika Singh Jam Together At Delhi Poll Rally


Amid the ongoing election campaign, AAP MP Raghav Chadha was seen sharing a lighthearted moment with popular singer Mika Singh at a public meeting in Chandni Chowk, Delhi.

In a video shared on social media, Chadha is seen singing Mika Singh’s 2006 hit “Something Something”, much to the delight of the crowd. “Amidst the hectic political campaign, got a chance to jam with the celebrated singer Mika Singh on one of his tracks that I really like,” Chadha captioned the post, tagging Mika Singh.

This is not the first time the two have shared the stage. Mika Singh had earlier performed at Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony with Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra in 2023.

With elections around the corner, Chadha has been actively addressing rallies to drum up support for AAP, which is facing competition from BJP and Congress. The parties are pitching various welfare initiatives, including monetary aid for women, street vendors, and unemployed youth, as they gear up for the February 5 Assembly elections in Delhi.

Also Read: BJP Offering Rs. 3,000 To Slum Dwellers In Exchange To Cast Fake Votes: Arvind Kejriwal

Filed under

Mika Singh raghav chadha

