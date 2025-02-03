Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Is BJP’s Strategy To Reclaim Delhi After Decades? Delhi Election 2025

The party has devised a two-phase campaign strategy that focuses on exposing the shortcomings of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while presenting a vision for a developed Delhi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
What Is BJP’s Strategy To Reclaim Delhi After Decades? Delhi Election 2025


With the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its efforts to regain power in the national capital after a 26-year gap. The party has devised a two-phase campaign strategy that focuses on exposing the shortcomings of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while presenting a vision for a developed Delhi. This approach is designed to counter AAP’s influence and capitalize on voter dissatisfaction.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Phase One: Highlighting AAP’s Shortcomings

The initial phase of BJP’s campaign revolves around highlighting what the party sees as AAP’s governance failures over the past decade. Party leaders are emphasizing issues such as the deteriorating condition of the Yamuna River, mismanagement in public services, and allegations of corruption within AAP’s administration.

A key element of this strategy includes an extensive poster campaign across Delhi, comparing the achievements of BJP-led states with the governance record of AAP. For instance, posters showcasing the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad will be juxtaposed with images of the polluted Yamuna River to draw stark comparisons.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Additionally, BJP workers at the district and mandal levels have been mobilized to communicate the party’s message and ensure that AAP’s perceived failures remain a central theme in voter discussions.

Phase Two: Presenting BJP’s Vision for Delhi

Once candidate lists are finalized, the second phase of the campaign will focus on outlining BJP’s plans for Delhi if it wins the election. The party intends to project itself as a force capable of transforming the city into a model of development aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).

BJP’s plan includes a strong emphasis on infrastructure development, better civic amenities, and continuity of essential public services. Leaders are also actively engaging in door-to-door campaigns to assure voters that the party will maintain subsidies on electricity and water, countering AAP’s narrative that BJP would revoke these benefits.

Shifting Away from Hindutva Politics

Unlike its strategies in other states, BJP appears to be minimizing its focus on Hindutva politics in Delhi. Party leadership has reportedly instructed its members to avoid making communal statements and instead focus on governance issues. This approach stems from BJP’s recent by-election victory in Uttar Pradesh’s Muslim-dominated Kundarki Assembly constituency, where the party secured a win without using religious rhetoric.

Micro-Management for Electoral Gains

BJP is employing a meticulous, data-driven approach to increase its voter base. The party has set ambitious targets: increasing votes by at least 20,000 per Assembly constituency and securing over 50% of the votes at each polling booth. To achieve this, BJP has devised a detailed booth-wise strategy, analyzing voter demographics and leveraging regional affiliations to win support.

Voter List Analysis and Outreach

For months, BJP has been scrutinizing voter lists, identifying new voters, and removing duplicate or inactive registrations. The party has also reached out to voters who left Delhi during the COVID-19 pandemic, urging them to return and cast their votes.

To enhance its reach, BJP is engaging with voters based on their regional backgrounds. Leaders from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand have been mobilized to connect with voters from their respective communities in Delhi. Additionally, BJP has focused on South Indian voters, with party leaders from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh being roped in to engage Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil-speaking populations in the capital.

Engagement with Government Employees and Local Communities

BJP has also targeted voters residing in government quarters across areas like Sarojini Nagar, RK Puram, and Netaji Nagar. The party is ensuring that not only government employees but also household workers, security guards, and service staff living in these areas are included in voter outreach programs.

Senior BJP Leaders Leading the Charge

BJP’s campaign features heavy involvement from top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda. In addition, numerous Union Ministers, chief ministers from BJP-ruled states, and senior MPs have been assigned specific responsibilities.

Each Union Minister is responsible for overseeing two Assembly constituencies, ensuring that campaign activities run smoothly. For instance, Piyush Goyal is handling Delhi Cantt and Wazirpur, while Anurag Thakur is overseeing Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar. This micro-management strategy aims to maximize BJP’s presence across all constituencies and address voter concerns efficiently.

BJP Vs AAP 

With AAP relying on its governance model and welfare schemes, and BJP pushing a development-centric narrative while challenging AAP’s track record, the Delhi elections are expected to be a closely contested battle.

Also Read: AAP vs BJP: A Neck-and-Neck Battle For Delhi, Key Factors That Could Decide The Winner

Filed under

BJP's Strategy To Reclaim Delhi Delhi Election 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘UPA And NDA Failed To Address Unemployment In India:’ Rahul Gandhi Talks On Unemployment Crisis, Technological Vision For India And Budget 2025 In Parliament

‘UPA And NDA Failed To Address Unemployment In India:’ Rahul Gandhi Talks On Unemployment Crisis,...

Two Indian Students Die In Tragic Car Collision In Ireland

Two Indian Students Die In Tragic Car Collision In Ireland

When Free Gas Connections Were Provided, Was Religion Considered? Ravi Shankar Prasad In Parliament

When Free Gas Connections Were Provided, Was Religion Considered? Ravi Shankar Prasad In Parliament

Maha Kumbh Stampede: Supreme Court Refuses To Hear PIL, Asks Petitioner To Move Allahabad HC

Maha Kumbh Stampede: Supreme Court Refuses To Hear PIL, Asks Petitioner To Move Allahabad HC

Fatal Blast In Northwest Moscow Leaves One Dead, Four Injured—Authorities Investigate Cause

Fatal Blast In Northwest Moscow Leaves One Dead, Four Injured—Authorities Investigate Cause

Entertainment

Grammys 2025: Chris Martin Pays Emotional Tribute To Liam Payne | Watch

Grammys 2025: Chris Martin Pays Emotional Tribute To Liam Payne | Watch

Karishma Mehta Opens Up About Freezing Her Eggs: ‘Been Meaning To Do This For A While’

Karishma Mehta Opens Up About Freezing Her Eggs: ‘Been Meaning To Do This For A

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Did Taylor Swift Win A Grammy?

Did Taylor Swift Win A Grammy?

Why Did The Weeknd End His Grammys Boycott After Four Years? Singer Makes A Surprise Return To The Award Show

Why Did The Weeknd End His Grammys Boycott After Four Years? Singer Makes A Surprise

Lifestyle

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox