Women-Centric Promises In 2025 Delhi Elections – Here’s A Comparative Analysis

As the Delhi elections approach, major political parties are offering financial aid schemes to woo women voters. How do these compare to existing policies?

With the Delhi Assembly elections fast approaching, political parties are locked in a battle to win over women voters with direct cash benefits and welfare schemes. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has pledged ₹2,100 per month, while Congress’s Pyaari Didi Yojana promises ₹2,500. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is offering ₹2,500 monthly aid, along with ₹21,000 for pregnant women and pensions for senior women.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With just days to go before the Delhi Assembly elections, the battle for women’s votes has intensified as AAP, BJP, and Congress roll out major financial and welfare schemes. Women constitute around 45% of Delhi’s electorate, making them a crucial vote bank. Political parties have tailored their manifestos accordingly, promising financial aid, job reservations, and enhanced safety measures.

AAP’s Guarantees

AAP’s electoral strategy has historically included women-centric schemes, such as the free travel scheme for women in 2020, which played a key role in its victory. Building on this, the party has now pledged Rs 2,100 per month to non-tax-paying women in Delhi under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal unveiled 15 poll guarantees, criticizing the BJP for unfulfilled promises. He assured voters that the scheme would be implemented immediately upon AAP’s re-election, countering concerns over Delhi’s fiscal situation that delayed the scheme’s rollout last year.

BJP’s Counteroffer

The BJP is challenging AAP’s scheme with a promise of Rs 2,500 per month under the Mahila Samridhi Yojana. The party has highlighted similar cash-for-women programs implemented in BJP-ruled states such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

Additional BJP promises include:

Maternity Support: Rs 21,000 cash assistance and six nutritional kits for pregnant women.

Rs 21,000 cash assistance and six nutritional kits for pregnant women. Employment & Business Support: 33% reservation in government jobs and e-commerce platforms, interest-free loans up to Rs 1 lakh for Self Help Group (SHG) women.

33% reservation in government jobs and e-commerce platforms, interest-free loans up to Rs 1 lakh for Self Help Group (SHG) women. Women’s Safety: Anti-Romeo Squads in public areas to curb harassment.

Anti-Romeo Squads in public areas to curb harassment. Financial & Social Benefits: Rs 50,000 under Mukhya Mantri Kanyadaan Yojana for girls from poor families. Pension hike for widows and distressed women from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 per month. Increased honorariums for Anganwadi and ASHA workers, along with health and life insurance.

Mobility & Convenience: Free electric scooters for top-performing female students. 80% subsidy for 1,000 women purchasing pink e-autos. 250 public pink toilets with sanitary napkin dispensers. LPG cylinders at Rs 500 for low-income women and one free cylinder on Holi and Diwali.



Congress’ ‘Pyari Didi Yojana’ & Welfare Expansion

Congress, too, has placed women at the heart of its campaign, promising Rs 2,500 per month under the Pyari Didi Yojana, modeled after Karnataka’s Gruha Lakshmi scheme. The party has also pledged:

LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and ration kits for families.

A Rs 5,000 monthly pension for senior citizens, widows, disabled persons, and transgender individuals.

Revival of the Ladli scheme from 2008 to support girls’ education and financial security.

33% reservation in government jobs and 4% reservation for persons with disabilities.

Women’s safety measures, including reinstating the 181 helpline and enforcing Vishakha guidelines on workplace harassment.

Self-defense training for women.

Rs 1.1 lakh shagan (wedding assistance) for orphan girls, widows’ daughters, and economically disadvantaged women graduates.

The Political Significance of Women-Centric Promises

Delhi’s political landscape is witnessing a shift, with parties directly competing for women’s votes. AAP’s past success in leveraging such schemes underscores their electoral impact. However, BJP and Congress are upping the ante with higher payouts, additional safety initiatives, and broader welfare programs.

While these promises may sway voters, the real test lies in their implementation. With financial constraints and governance challenges ahead, the party that can most effectively deliver on its commitments will likely secure the trust of Delhi’s women electorate in 2025.