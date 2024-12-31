Delhi’s AQI Returns To ‘Moderate’ Category After December’s Record Rain; Check Weather Forecast For New Year’s Eve

Delhi’s air quality improved as the AQI dropped to the 'moderate' category after record rainfall in December. The IMD forecasts clear skies, strong winds, and dense fog for New Year’s Eve, with temperatures expected to dip. AQI likely to stay in the 'Poor' range.

Air quality in Delhi improved overnight as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) dipped to ‘moderate’ category on Monday, courtesy record-breaking rainfall between December 27 and 28. The downpour also brought a significant chill and strengthened winds across the city.

The AQI on Monday was recorded at 179 by SAFAR-India, a significant improvement from the hazardous levels more than 400 witnessed in the beginning of the month. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that clear skies and stronger winds were expected for the coming days. The IMD also issued a warning regarding dense fog and smog that would continue to remain throughout the morning hours.

Weather Forecast For New Year’s Eve

IMD has forecasted that on the last day of the year, there will be mainly clear skies with smog and dense fog in the morning. Winds will strengthen by the afternoon, bringing respite. Temperature dips are expected, with minimums likely to drop further, and maximums to range around 18°C through the day.

On average, across all Delhi monitoring stations, the readings of the Air Quality Index were mostly from ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ in Delhi. For example, AQI was reported as 153 in Alipur, 244 in Anand Vihar and 243 in RK Puram. Some stations including Burari Crossing and IGI Airport did better on this parameter by reporting 130.

Moderate – Alipur 153, Burari Crossing 130, Lodhi Road 139, Najafgarh 126, North Campus DU 134, Shadipur 133.

The below are some poor ones for Monday: Anand Vihar (244), Dwarka Sector 8 (222), Mandir Marg (202), RK Puram (243), Jahangirpuri (233), Siri Fort (289).

Temperature Forecast

As the night temperatures continue their drop over the next days, the minimum temperature here reached 10.3°C on Monday, at least 3.5°C above normal. Meanwhile, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, its neighbors to the west and northwest will see temperatures fall by around 3-6° Celsius.

CAQM Updates On Delhi’s Pollution And AQI Status

The Centre’s air quality monitoring panel (CAQM) lifted the Stage III restrictions under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Friday, following improvements in Delhi’s air quality.

Although Stage III measures were revoked, the CAQM has mandated that construction and industrial activities previously halted due to pollution violations will remain suspended unless given explicit permission to resume. The public has also been urged to adhere to the GRAP Citizen Charter to help maintain the current air quality improvements.

The CAQM emphasized its ongoing vigilance, stating that it is closely monitoring air quality levels to prevent any further deterioration. “We are continuously observing the situation and will implement additional measures if needed,” the CAQM assured.

In addition, the panel confirmed that it had intensified actions under Stage I and II of the revised GRAP in response to the current air quality situation.

The improvement in air quality is largely attributed to favorable meteorological conditions. However, according to the Air Quality and Weather Forecast provided by IMD/IITM, Delhi’s AQI is expected to remain in the “Poor” category in the coming days.

