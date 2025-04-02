Delhi’s Bold Pollution Crackdown: EV Expansion, Public Transport Boost & More

Delhi government is also prioritizing the public transport system by ensuring 5,500 buses are fully maintained by the end of 2025, with a target of 11,000 buses on the roads by 2026.

In a decisive move to combat air pollution, the Delhi government has announced a series of new measures, including stricter Pollution Under Control (PUC) regulations and a large-scale expansion of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure. The announcement follows the findings of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report titled Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi, which highlighted major lapses in pollution control mechanisms in the national capital.

Stricter PUC Rules for Out-of-State Vehicles

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, addressing the legislative assembly on Wednesday, revealed plans for a revised PUC certification policy for vehicles from other states. This initiative aims to enhance air quality by ensuring all vehicles meet stringent pollution norms before entering Delhi.

To promote cleaner mobility, the Delhi government has unveiled an ambitious plan to set up 48,000 EV charging stations across the city by 2026. This includes 18,000 government-operated and 30,000 semi-private charging points. Additionally, a new Electric Vehicle Policy will soon be introduced to accelerate EV adoption and reduce dependency on fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

Air Quality Monitoring and Waste Management Initiatives

In another major step, six new air quality monitoring centers will be established to enhance pollution tracking and enforcement efforts. The government also plans to set up a specialized eco-park for electronic waste processing, aimed at reducing air pollution caused by improper disposal of e-waste.

Strengthening Public Transport in Delhi

The Delhi government is also prioritizing the public transport system by ensuring 5,500 buses are fully maintained by the end of 2025, with a target of 11,000 buses on the roads by 2026. Additionally, the administration will re-evaluate existing bus routes to address inefficiencies and enhance connectivity.

Furthermore, the government has announced plans to initiate litigation to reclaim the shares of the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) that were previously sold to a private entity.

CAG Report Triggers Investigation

The CAG report, which exposed serious lapses in pollution control and financial mismanagement, has led to heightened scrutiny. Assembly Speaker Gupta directed the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to thoroughly examine the report and submit its findings within three months. Departments have been instructed to provide their Action Taken Notes (ATNs) within a month.

The findings also revealed financial irregularities in the previous AAP government’s administration, with non-submission of bills and utilization certificates worth hundreds of crores of rupees, raising concerns about fund mismanagement. Most of these reports have been forwarded to the PAC for further investigation, with the exception of one concerning the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), which has been referred to the Public Undertakings Committee.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, recently presented Delhi’s 2025-26 budget with an outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore on March 25. Calling it a “historic” budget, she emphasized that it would make Delhi self-reliant and boost infrastructure, transportation, and environmental initiatives.

