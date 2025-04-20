Delhi’s Budget To Address Air Pollution, Education, And Healthcare For A Transformative Future: CM Rekha Gupta Explains | NewsX Exclusive

CM Rekha Gupta believes that the groundwork for a transformative future has been laid through this budget. She said that a new face for Delhi will be shaped in the next five years with these provisions.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently outlined the city’s new budget, emphasizing provisions aimed at solving key problems like air pollution, river cleaning, healthcare system updates, and education. The budget sets a clear roadmap for a more sustainable and equitable future for Delhi, with a particular focus on tackling air pollution, revamping the education system, and ensuring healthcare reforms.

Key Provisions For Addressing Major Urban Issues Explained By CM Rekha Gupta

CM Rekha Gupta highlighted that the budget includes provisions to address several major urban challenges, starting with air pollution. Delhi has long battled the issue of poor air quality, and this budget aims to tackle the issue head-on with concrete measures. Moreover, cleaning the Yamuna River remains a top priority. The budget reflects the government’s commitment to the environment, allocating funds and strategies to ensure that air pollution and river cleaning projects are carried out effectively.

In addition to environmental concerns, the budget focuses on revamping Delhi’s education system. “We are investing in improving education infrastructure and ensuring access to quality education for all,” the Chief Minister said. The provision aims to enhance educational standards and access across Delhi, catering to the needs of students and teachers alike.

Healthcare System Overhaul And Comprehensive Provisions For All Demographics

Updating Delhi’s healthcare system is another cornerstone of the budget. “We are working to improve the healthcare system to ensure better services and facilities for every citizen,” CM emphasized. With new provisions allocated for upgrading hospitals and healthcare infrastructure, the Delhi government aims to provide state-of-the-art medical facilities to meet the growing demands of its population.

The budget also addresses the needs of specific demographics, such as women, youth, and the elderly. CM Rekha Gupta stated, “We have made provisions for every requirement in the budget, whether it is for women, youth, or senior citizens. The budget is designed to ensure that every section of society is taken care of.”

A New Face For Delhi In Five Years

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister believes that this budget lays the groundwork for a transformative future. “With these provisions, we will be able to shape a new face for Delhi in the next five years,” she said. The budget serves as a comprehensive development plan to bring about a holistic change in the city, from improving the environment to enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

In conclusion, Delhi’s 2025 budget outlines a clear vision for urban transformation, focusing on sustainability, healthcare, education, and social equity. The government’s plan aims to make Delhi a more livable, prosperous, and environmentally conscious city over the next five years.

