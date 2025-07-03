Live Tv
Delhi’s Historic Station At Crossroads: Name Change Sparks Debate

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has urged the Centre to rename Old Delhi Railway Station after Maharaja Agrasen, sparking mixed reactions. While some see it as rightful tribute, others oppose changing a historic name. No official decision has been made yet.

Last Updated: July 3, 2025 22:55:40 IST

A fresh Debate has emerged in the heart of the capital over the name of one of Delhi’s oldest landmarks. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has  written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging him to rename Old Delhi Railway Station to Maharaja Agrasen Railway Station.

In a letter, Rekha Gupta said that this step would be a true tribute to the great Maharaja Agrasen, who is considered a symbol of non-violence, peace and social justice.

The request to change the name has sparked mixed reactions, While some support the move as long overdue recognition of Maharaja Agrasen’s legacy, while others question the need for such a change.

ITV visited Old Delhi Railway Station to gauge public mood Some commuters and local residents near the station aren’t too happy about the move.

“Why change a name that has stood the test of time? If the government wants to honour Maharaja Agrasen, build a new station and name it after him,” said a frequent traveller who uses the station daily.

Others point out that the name ‘Old Delhi’ holds more than historical weight.

Few metres away at Chandni Chowk, People See the renaming as a proud recognition of a cultural icon. “He’s not just a king; he’s like a deity to us. Why shouldn’t the station reflect his legacy?” We are happy, will support what the government decides said a local shopkeeper. 

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj has targeted Delhi Government and CM Rekha Gupta and said if the Chief Minister had to write a letter to the Railways, she should have said that the slums of the people living along the track in Wazirpur and Moti Nagar should be demolished only after houses are allotted, But the Chief Minister is writing a letter about changing the name.

The Railway Minister yet to make any formal announcement about the name change of Old Delhi Railway Station, also known as Delhi Junction to Maharaja Agrasen.

