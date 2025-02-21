Delhi’s ‘Lady Don’ Zoya Khan Arrested With Rs 1 Crore Heroin, Exposing Her Criminal Empire

Zoya was married once before she got married to another man, but after the breakdown of the relationship, she was smitten by her neighbor Baba.

Zoya Khan, the infamous ‘Lady Don’ of Delhi, has been arrested in North East Delhi with a huge shipment of heroin worth Rs 1 crore on the international market. Zoya, 33, who had been dodging the law for years, is the wife of notorious gangster Hashim Baba. For years, she was on the police radar, yet she managed to keep her crime life secret, until today.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The arrest of Zoya is a watershed moment in the criminal life of Zoya, who built much of her life as a criminal after marrying Hashim Baba in 2017. Zoya was married once before she got married to another man, but after the breakdown of the relationship, she was smitten by her neighbor Baba. Since Hashim Baba had been arrested and imprisoned on several charges, such as murder, extortion, and smuggling of weapons, Zoya inherited the operation of his crime empire.

Just like Haseena Parkar, Dawood Ibrahim’s sister, who ran his illegal empire while he was in jail, Zoya had a similar role to play in Baba’s gang. Delhi Police Special Cell sources confirm that she was actively involved in running extortion rackets and drug supply networks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While running an extensive criminal empire, Zoya herself was widely unnoticed by law enforcement, having a high-profile public life. She would frequently attend high-end parties, boasting costly attire, and posting pictures of her lavish lifestyle on social media, which masked the underside of her character.

A Life of Luxury, A Web of Crime

Zoya Khan was not an ordinary crime boss. She was living a luxurious lifestyle, flaunting designer fashion and elite parties. Her online life depicted a glamorous life, which contrasted harshly with her life of crime. Regardless of the face she showed the world, she was very much in the world of crime, having constant communication with Baba, even when he was behind the bars of Tihar Jail.

Hashim Baba, sources indicate, taught Zoya how to communicate using coded language in order to operate the gang. He offered her advice on money operations and ensuring the gang’s business continued uninterrupted, such as illegal drug trade. Zoya also remained in contact with Baba’s men and other criminals beyond prison walls to guarantee ongoing inflow of cash and illegal business.

The Arrest

Zoya’s record of avoiding arrest ran long before she was caught red-handed by the Delhi Police Special Cell with 270 grams of heroin procured from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, when she was arrested in the Welcome region of North East Delhi on the basis of intelligence. The heroin was to be distributed further in Delhi, and police suspect that Zoya was a central figure in drug-running activities in the capital.

This arrest also connects Zoya to the killing of Nadir Shah, a gym proprietor from Greater Kailash-1 in South Delhi, who was gunned down in September 2024. Zoya had allegedly provided shelter to shooters who were involved in the crime. She had been questioned by the Special Cell regarding the murder and was said to have been involved in masterminding portions of the criminal act.

Crime Runs in the Family

Zoya’s criminal links extend beyond her marriage to Hashim Baba. Her mother was detained in 2024 on charges of being part of a sex trafficking racket and is at present out on bail. Her father, however, had long been suspected of having links with drug supply networks. Zoya worked from different addresses in North East Delhi, especially Usmanpur, and was always accompanied by a few armed henchmen who were devoted to her husband.

North East Delhi has historically been a stronghold for criminal gangs like the Chhenu gang, the Hashim Baba gang, and the Nasir Pehelwan gang, who are known for their activities in drug trafficking and violent gang wars. The gangs have engaged in brutal gang wars over the control of illegal operations in the area since 2007.

Lawrence Bishnoi Links

Hashim Baba’s crime syndicate had roots in the underworld, and the police have informed that they were connected to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Hashim Baba has, while being in prison, confessed to the murder of Nadir Shah, as per the police, and disclosed his involvement with Bishnoi.

Lawrence Bishnoi is a notorious gangster known for his involvement in high-profile murders, including that of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, and a firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence. Despite being in separate jails, Baba and Bishnoi maintained contact through illicit phone lines and video calls, coordinating criminal activities across the country from behind bars.

The Fall of Delhi’s ‘Lady Don’

Zoya Khan’s arrest has been a significant setback for Hashim Baba’s empire. For years, she had operated from the background, and now she is accused of drug trafficking and potential complicity in several murders. The police will go deeper into investigating her involvement in the larger crime syndicate involving criminals who belong to her gang as well as her associates.

With law enforcement still unraveling the extent of her criminal activities, Zoya’s arrest is a reminder that even the most elusive players in the underworld can ultimately be apprehended. The investigation continues, and authorities are investigating the entire scope of Zoya Khan’s activities, including her relationships with other gangs and criminal organizations throughout Delhi and elsewhere.

ALSO READ: India’s Got Latent Row:After Ranveer, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves SC, Seeks Cancelling Of Case