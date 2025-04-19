Home
Delhi’s Mustafabad Building Collapse: Death Toll Mounts To 11

According to Delhi Police, 11 people who had been trapped in the debris were rescued. Of the 10 individuals initially pulled out, four were declared dead shortly after.

In a devastating incident early Saturday morning, a four-storey residential building in Delhi’s Mustafabad area crumbled, leading to the deaths of 11 individuals. The collapse has shaken the local community and prompted an urgent response from emergency services.

Rescue Efforts Continue Amidst Grim Discoveries

According to Delhi Police, 11 people who had been trapped in the debris were rescued. Of the 10 individuals initially pulled out, four were declared dead shortly after.

“Among the 10 people who were taken out, four succumbed. Rescue operations still underway,” the police confirmed in a statement earlier today.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire services, Delhi Police, and local volunteers rushed to the site and began rescue operations that lasted for several hours.

Their swift action helped save lives, though the toll continues to rise as the rubble is cleared.

Injured Under Treatment, Some Discharged

Authorities reported that 11 people had sustained injuries during the collapse. Six of them have since been discharged after receiving medical care, while five remain hospitalized.

Doctors are monitoring the injured survivors closely, and the condition of some remains critical.

Probe Ordered, CM Offers Condolences

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway.

“May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss,” she posted on X.

She further promised strict action against those found responsible for the tragedy, signaling that accountability will be a key focus of the probe.

As rescue work winds down, questions remain about what led to the fatal collapse in the heart of the capital.

(WIth Inputs from ANI)

Delhi Mustafabad Mustafabad Building Collapse

