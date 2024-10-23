Delhi’s NDMC Doubles Parking Fees To Combat Air Pollution Crisis

In another step to curb the rising air pollution in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has doubled the parking fees until the revocation of Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). (Read more below)

In another step to curb the rising air pollution in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has doubled the parking fees until the revocation of Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The charges will only be applicable for the parking managed by NDMC.

“Keeping in view the climatic conditions, the parking fees (off road/indoor) have been enhanced to twice the existing fees for the parking managed by NDMC till the revocation of Stage II of the GRAP,” the NDMC order stated.

The enhancement of parking charges will not be implemented for the on-street parking sites and monthly pass holders, it added.

The NDMC further directed strict compliance with immediate effect.

The deteriorated condition of Delhi’s air quality had led the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to order the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-II) in Delhi-NCR.

Delhi recorded a daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 354, categorizing it as ‘Very Poor’ on Wednesday, according to the daily AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB order, the Sub-Committee decided that all actions as envisaged under Stage II of the GRAP for very poor air quality be implemented by all concerned agencies in the NCR, in addition to the Stage-I actions already in force, from 8:00 am on October 22, 2024, in the National Capital Region (NCR), to prevent further deterioration of the air quality.

Earlier, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai expressed concerns over the rising pollution in the national capital. He noted that winds are moving in the northwest direction, which could increase pollution levels in the National Capital Territory (NCT) due to stubble burning in neighboring states.

Rai mentioned that he would write a letter to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav for the third time to request a meeting to control air pollution.

“As per the information given by the Meteorological Department, the winds are now moving in the northwest direction. The effect of stubble burning from Haryana and Punjab will be more visible in Delhi. We have put all our departments on alert mode due to the increase in pollution levels. I am going to write a letter to the Union Environment Minister for the third time urging him to call a meeting. The research conducted by IIT Kanpur regarding artificial rain should be taken forward to resolve the pollution crisis. All the formalities should be fulfilled. Yesterday, I had also written to the Transport Ministers of neighboring states to refrain from sending diesel vehicles into Delhi until the weather is unfavorable,” Gopal Rai said.

With Stage II of GRAP coming into force, an 11-point action plan is applicable with immediate effect in the entire NCR, in addition to all Stage-I actions of GRAP already in place.

The CAQM has urged people to use public transport, minimize the use of personal vehicles, and regularly replace air filters at recommended intervals in their automobiles.

