Delhi’s New Chief Minister Swearing-In Ceremony On Feb 20 At 12 PM

Tomorrow, February 20, 2025, at 12 PM, Delhi’s newly elected Chief Minister will take the oath of office at Ramlila Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, state chief ministers, and other dignitaries will all be present at the oath-taking ceremony.

After 27 years, the BJP has returned to power in the nation’s capital with 48 of 70 seats won in the Delhi Assembly elections 2025. AAP faced a major setback after three consecutive terms, with many prominent leaders facing defeat, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish sisodia and Saurabh Bhardwaj.

More than 25,000 to 30,000 people are anticipated to attend the swearing-in ceremony, which will include community leaders, businesspeople, and political officials.

Preparations are in full swing at Ramlila Maidan ahead of the much-anticipated swearing-in ceremony of Delhi’s new Chief Minister. The iconic venue, with a capacity of approximately 30,000 people, has witnessed workers busy repainting boundary walls and cleaning the ground, pavements, and surrounding roads to ensure a smooth event. Ramlila Maidan, being one of Delhi’s largest and most prominent open spaces, will host the significant event, marking the beginning of a new political chapter in the capital.

