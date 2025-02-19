Delhi’s New CM To Take Oath At Ramlila Maidan: Minute-by-Minute Schedule Released

The Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi has released the official minute-to-minute programme for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Council of Ministers. The grand event is set to take place at Ramlila Maidan on February 20, marking the formal induction of the new leadership. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Event Schedule The […]

The Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi has released the official minute-to-minute programme for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Council of Ministers. The grand event is set to take place at Ramlila Maidan on February 20, marking the formal induction of the new leadership.

Event Schedule

The ceremony will commence at 11:00 AM as guests begin to arrive and take their seats. This hour-long window will ensure that all dignitaries, officials, and invitees are comfortably settled before the official proceedings begin.

At 12:10 PM, the Chief Minister-designate and Ministers will arrive, followed by the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor at 12:15 PM. The Home Minister, along with other Union Ministers and Delhi’s Deputy Chief Ministers, will make their entrance at 12:20 PM.

A major highlight of the event will be the arrival of the Hon’ble Prime Minister at 12:25 PM, who will be received by the Home Minister and Lieutenant Governor. Shortly after, at 12:28 PM, the Home Minister and the Lieutenant Governor will proceed to the dais after welcoming the Prime Minister.

The momentous occasion will officially commence at 12:29 PM, when the Prime Minister arrives on the dais, immediately followed by the playing of the **National Anthem by the Police Band at 12:30 PM.

Oath-Taking Ceremony

The swearing-in process will begin at 12:31 PM, with the Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor seeking formal permission to proceed. The Chief Secretary will then read out the official notification of appointment, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

At 12:35 PM, the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor will administer the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy to the Chief Minister-designate, officially marking the beginning of the new government’s tenure. The required documents will be signed immediately after the oath.

Following this, the Chief Secretary will request the Lieutenant Governor to administer the oath to the remaining Ministers. Each Minister’s name will be called out, and they will take the oath individually.

Conclusion of Ceremony

As the formalities conclude, at 12:58 PM, the Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor will once again seek permission from the Hon’ble LG to conclude the event. A second rendition of the National Anthem will be played at 12:59 PM, and at 1:00 PM, dignitaries will begin to disperse from the venue.

The swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan is expected to be a grand event, attended by top political leaders, bureaucrats, and eminent personalities. The event marks a new chapter in Delhi’s governance, setting the stage for the newly elected government’s tenure.

With the presence of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Home Minister, and other senior leaders, the event underscores the significance of the new government’s leadership and its role in shaping Delhi’s future.

