Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Delhi’s Political Legacy: From 1952 to 2025, EXPLAINED

This story reflects the impact of national movements, evolving political ideologies, and the rivalry among key parties—the Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Since the first Delhi Legislative Assembly was formed in 1952, the national capital’s political history has been a fascinating tale of power shifts and evolving governance. Despite its relatively small number of legislative assemblies, Delhi’s political journey has been full of dramatic turns. This story reflects the impact of national movements, evolving political ideologies, and the rivalry among key parties—the Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

1. Assembly and Political Timeline

  • 1952: Formation of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.
    • First Chief Minister: Brahm Prakash (Congress)
    • Congress emerges as the dominant party.
  • 1956: Delhi’s assembly dissolved under the States Reorganisation Act.
    • Governed as a Union Territory until 1993.
  • 1993: Re-establishment of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

2. Chief Ministers and Key Tenures

Year Chief Minister Party Remarks
1952–1956 Brahm Prakash Congress Delhi’s first Chief Minister
1993–1998 Madan Lal Khurana BJP First CM after assembly reinstatement
1998–2013 Sheila Dikshit Congress 15-year tenure; focus on infrastructure development (Delhi Metro)
2013–Present Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Focus on welfare schemes, healthcare, education

3. Assembly Elections Overview (1993–2020)

Year Congress Seats BJP Seats AAP Seats Others Chief Minister
1993 14 49 7 Madan Lal Khurana (BJP)
1998 52 15 3 Sheila Dikshit (Congress)
2003 47 20 3 Sheila Dikshit (Congress)
2008 43 23 4 Sheila Dikshit (Congress)
2013 8 31 28 3 Arvind Kejriwal (AAP; brief 49-day tenure)
2015 0 3 67 0 Arvind Kejriwal (AAP)
2020 0 8 62 0 Arvind Kejriwal (AAP)

4. Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi (2014 and 2019)

Year Congress Seats BJP Seats AAP Seats Remarks
2014 0 7 0 BJP swept all seats under PM Modi’s leadership.
2019 0 7 0 Repeated sweep by BJP.

5. Key Political Events

  • 1960s: Rise of Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), focusing on refugee grievances and urban issues.
  • 1967: BJS wins Delhi Metropolitan Council elections.
  • 1993: BJP wins the first assembly elections after re-establishment.
  • 1998–2013: Sheila Dikshit’s era; transformation of Delhi’s infrastructure.
  • 2013: Entry of AAP; Arvind Kejriwal forms a government but resigns after 49 days.
  • 2015: AAP wins a historic 67/70 seats.
  • 2020: AAP retains power with 62/70 seats.

6. AAP’s Welfare Schemes (Key Initiatives)

Sector Initiative Impact
Electricity Free up to 200 units Benefited middle-class families
Water Free water up to 20,000 liters/month Improved access to clean water
Healthcare Mohalla Clinics Affordable healthcare services
Education Revamped government schools Increased student enrollment

7. Key Controversies (2020–2025)

  • 2020: Kejriwal criticized for silence during anti-CAA protests.
  • 2024: Kejriwal arrested on corruption charges, spends five months in jail.
  • 2024–2025: Atishi takes over as Chief Minister.
Party Major Challenge
AAP Retaining power amid corruption charges
BJP Convincing voters it can deliver better local governance
Congress Rebuilding its lost base

Filed under

Delhi Elections 2025 From 1952 to 2025

