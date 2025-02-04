Since the first Delhi Legislative Assembly was formed in 1952, the national capital’s political history has been a fascinating tale of power shifts and evolving governance. Despite its relatively small number of legislative assemblies, Delhi’s political journey has been full of dramatic turns. This story reflects the impact of national movements, evolving political ideologies, and the rivalry among key parties—the Indian National Congress (INC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
1. Assembly and Political Timeline
- 1952: Formation of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.
- First Chief Minister: Brahm Prakash (Congress)
- Congress emerges as the dominant party.
- 1956: Delhi’s assembly dissolved under the States Reorganisation Act.
- Governed as a Union Territory until 1993.
- 1993: Re-establishment of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.
2. Chief Ministers and Key Tenures
|Year
|Chief Minister
|Party
|Remarks
|1952–1956
|Brahm Prakash
|Congress
|Delhi’s first Chief Minister
|1993–1998
|Madan Lal Khurana
|BJP
|First CM after assembly reinstatement
|1998–2013
|Sheila Dikshit
|Congress
|15-year tenure; focus on infrastructure development (Delhi Metro)
|2013–Present
|Arvind Kejriwal
|Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
|Focus on welfare schemes, healthcare, education
3. Assembly Elections Overview (1993–2020)
|Year
|Congress Seats
|BJP Seats
|AAP Seats
|Others
|Chief Minister
|1993
|14
|49
|–
|7
|Madan Lal Khurana (BJP)
|1998
|52
|15
|–
|3
|Sheila Dikshit (Congress)
|2003
|47
|20
|–
|3
|Sheila Dikshit (Congress)
|2008
|43
|23
|–
|4
|Sheila Dikshit (Congress)
|2013
|8
|31
|28
|3
|Arvind Kejriwal (AAP; brief 49-day tenure)
|2015
|0
|3
|67
|0
|Arvind Kejriwal (AAP)
|2020
|0
|8
|62
|0
|Arvind Kejriwal (AAP)
4. Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi (2014 and 2019)
|Year
|Congress Seats
|BJP Seats
|AAP Seats
|Remarks
|2014
|0
|7
|0
|BJP swept all seats under PM Modi’s leadership.
|2019
|0
|7
|0
|Repeated sweep by BJP.
5. Key Political Events
- 1960s: Rise of Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), focusing on refugee grievances and urban issues.
- 1967: BJS wins Delhi Metropolitan Council elections.
- 1993: BJP wins the first assembly elections after re-establishment.
- 1998–2013: Sheila Dikshit’s era; transformation of Delhi’s infrastructure.
- 2013: Entry of AAP; Arvind Kejriwal forms a government but resigns after 49 days.
- 2015: AAP wins a historic 67/70 seats.
- 2020: AAP retains power with 62/70 seats.
6. AAP’s Welfare Schemes (Key Initiatives)
|Sector
|Initiative
|Impact
|Electricity
|Free up to 200 units
|Benefited middle-class families
|Water
|Free water up to 20,000 liters/month
|Improved access to clean water
|Healthcare
|Mohalla Clinics
|Affordable healthcare services
|Education
|Revamped government schools
|Increased student enrollment
7. Key Controversies (2020–2025)
- 2020: Kejriwal criticized for silence during anti-CAA protests.
- 2024: Kejriwal arrested on corruption charges, spends five months in jail.
- 2024–2025: Atishi takes over as Chief Minister.
|Party
|Major Challenge
|AAP
|Retaining power amid corruption charges
|BJP
|Convincing voters it can deliver better local governance
|Congress
|Rebuilding its lost base
