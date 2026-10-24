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Home > India News > Delhi’s ‘Ricky Bahl’ Arrested For Cheating Woman Cop Of Rs 24 Lakh Through Instagram Friendship, Faking Lavish Lifestyle To Lure Her Into Investment Trap

Delhi’s ‘Ricky Bahl’ Arrested For Cheating Woman Cop Of Rs 24 Lakh Through Instagram Friendship, Faking Lavish Lifestyle To Lure Her Into Investment Trap

Delhi Police arrested Vikrant Kumar, alias Vicky Tomar, for allegedly cheating a woman constable of ₹24 lakh through Instagram friendship and a fake investment scheme promising high returns.

Delhi’s ‘Ricky Bahl’ Arrested For Cheating Woman Cop Of Rs 24 Lakh Through Instagram Friendship, Faking Lavish Lifestyle To Lure Her Into Investment Trap
Delhi’s ‘Ricky Bahl’ Arrested For Cheating Woman Cop Of Rs 24 Lakh Through Instagram Friendship, Faking Lavish Lifestyle To Lure Her Into Investment Trap

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 12:59 IST

Delhi Police’s Central District Cyber Police have arrested Vikrant Kumar, alias Vicky Tomar, for allegedly cheating a woman police constable of about Rs 24 lakh. Police say he befriended her on Instagram and lured her into an investment scheme promising high profits. He was arrested on the basis of an address linked to Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. Police are now tracing other possible victims linked to him.

A Friend Request That Cost Lakhs

It began as a friendship on Instagram. According to police, the accused projected himself as a person of standing, and in the woman’s case allegedly claimed to be a big name in the cricket world. Reports also say he used videos of luxury cars and an expensive lifestyle to build an image of wealth.

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Once trust was in place, police say, he told her she could earn a large profit by investing money through him.

Savings, A Loan And Borrowed Money

The woman allegedly put in her own savings first. She then took a loan of Rs 12 lakh and also borrowed from people she knew, police say. In all, about Rs 24 lakh is alleged to have been taken from her.

Where The Money Allegedly Went

Police say around Rs 8 lakh was transferred to bank accounts linked to the 1x.com betting platform. Another report says a OneX betting app account was used for transactions involving money obtained through the alleged fraud. Police have not said what happened to the rest of the amount.

The woman has also alleged that the accused misbehaved with her during a meeting.

The Film Comparison

Some reports have compared the case to the 2011 film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, in which Ranveer Singh plays a conman who deceives women and is later confronted by them. The comparison is a media description, not a police finding.

Reports Of A Bigger Pattern

Another version of the case, reported in English, puts the arrest in Burari and the accused’s name as Vikrant Tomar, aged 23. It says he allegedly posed as a wealthy businessman, rented luxury cars for eight hours at a time to take women constables out, and promised marriage before asking for money. It also says investigators suspect around 20 women constables from the same batch may have been targeted, though several have not filed complaints, and that he already faces five FIRs in Delhi and was released on bail in June.

Police have not confirmed all of this in the material available, and it differs from the single-victim account in the other report.

What Is Not Yet Known

The details do not match across reports. They differ on the accused’s age (23 or 26), his name, the place of arrest, the number of victims and the nature of the pretext (marriage or investment). It is also unclear whether the Rs 24 lakh refers to one woman or to the total from several, and what charges he faces.

The Road Ahead

Cyber police are questioning the accused and tracing the bank accounts and betting platform transactions. Investigators are expected to approach other women who may have been taken in, and several more complaints could surface. If the earlier cases are linked, the accused may face a tighter case, and how much of the money can be traced will matter most to the victims.

Also Read: Watch Viral Video: Badaun Clash Between Two Groups Turns Violent, Women Attacked With Sticks After Heated Argument

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Delhi’s ‘Ricky Bahl’ Arrested For Cheating Woman Cop Of Rs 24 Lakh Through Instagram Friendship, Faking Lavish Lifestyle To Lure Her Into Investment Trap

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Delhi’s ‘Ricky Bahl’ Arrested For Cheating Woman Cop Of Rs 24 Lakh Through Instagram Friendship, Faking Lavish Lifestyle To Lure Her Into Investment Trap

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Delhi’s ‘Ricky Bahl’ Arrested For Cheating Woman Cop Of Rs 24 Lakh Through Instagram Friendship, Faking Lavish Lifestyle To Lure Her Into Investment Trap

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Delhi’s ‘Ricky Bahl’ Arrested For Cheating Woman Cop Of Rs 24 Lakh Through Instagram Friendship, Faking Lavish Lifestyle To Lure Her Into Investment Trap
Delhi’s ‘Ricky Bahl’ Arrested For Cheating Woman Cop Of Rs 24 Lakh Through Instagram Friendship, Faking Lavish Lifestyle To Lure Her Into Investment Trap
Delhi’s ‘Ricky Bahl’ Arrested For Cheating Woman Cop Of Rs 24 Lakh Through Instagram Friendship, Faking Lavish Lifestyle To Lure Her Into Investment Trap
Delhi’s ‘Ricky Bahl’ Arrested For Cheating Woman Cop Of Rs 24 Lakh Through Instagram Friendship, Faking Lavish Lifestyle To Lure Her Into Investment Trap
Delhi’s ‘Ricky Bahl’ Arrested For Cheating Woman Cop Of Rs 24 Lakh Through Instagram Friendship, Faking Lavish Lifestyle To Lure Her Into Investment Trap

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