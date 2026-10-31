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Home > India News > Delhi’s Winter Action Plan Kicks In From November 1: Vehicle Curbs, Higher Parking Charges, 50 PC Work From Home

Delhi’s Winter Action Plan Kicks In From November 1: Vehicle Curbs, Higher Parking Charges, 50 PC Work From Home

Under the new measures, non-Delhi-registered BS-IV and older vehicles will not be allowed to enter the city. Authorities will also strictly enforce the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule, under which vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will be denied fuel.

Outdoor construction and demolition activities will also be prohibited, except for certain exempted categories.
Outdoor construction and demolition activities will also be prohibited, except for certain exempted categories.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Sat 2026-10-31 23:49 IST

The winter pollution-control measures in the national capital Delhi will come into effect from November 1, bringing stricter restrictions on vehicle movement, construction activities and office attendance. With these preparations, Delhi prepares for the peak pollution season.
 
Under the new measures, non-Delhi-registered BS-IV and older vehicles will not be allowed to enter the city. Authorities will also strictly enforce the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule, under which vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will be denied fuel.
 
To identify vehicles violating the entry restrictions, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will be deployed. Violators may face automated challans and vehicle seizure.
 
Outdoor construction and demolition activities will also be prohibited, except for certain exempted categories.
 
In another measure aimed at discouraging private vehicle use, parking charges at authorised parking sites across Delhi will be doubled from November 1 to February 28.
 
Government and private offices will be required to implement 50 per cent physical attendance, with the remaining employees working from home.
 
Office timings will also be relaxed. Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will operate from 8:30 am to 5 pm, while Delhi government offices will function from 10 am to 6:30 pm.
 
The measures are part of Delhi’s winter action plan to curb air pollution, reduce vehicular emissions and limit activities contributing to deteriorating air quality.
 
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Delhi’s Winter Action Plan Kicks In From November 1: Vehicle Curbs, Higher Parking Charges, 50 PC Work From Home
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Delhi’s Winter Action Plan Kicks In From November 1: Vehicle Curbs, Higher Parking Charges, 50 PC Work From Home

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Delhi’s Winter Action Plan Kicks In From November 1: Vehicle Curbs, Higher Parking Charges, 50 PC Work From Home

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Delhi’s Winter Action Plan Kicks In From November 1: Vehicle Curbs, Higher Parking Charges, 50 PC Work From Home
Delhi’s Winter Action Plan Kicks In From November 1: Vehicle Curbs, Higher Parking Charges, 50 PC Work From Home
Delhi’s Winter Action Plan Kicks In From November 1: Vehicle Curbs, Higher Parking Charges, 50 PC Work From Home
Delhi’s Winter Action Plan Kicks In From November 1: Vehicle Curbs, Higher Parking Charges, 50 PC Work From Home
Delhi’s Winter Action Plan Kicks In From November 1: Vehicle Curbs, Higher Parking Charges, 50 PC Work From Home

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