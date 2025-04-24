‘Deliberate Targeting Of Hindus’: Congress Slams Terror Attack in Pahalgam; Calls It a Direct Attack on India’s Values

Home
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Two days after the horrifying terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 people, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has passed a strong resolution. In it, the party condemned what it called a "deliberate targeting of Hindus" by terrorists, accusing them of trying to stir up communal tensions across the country.

Two days after the horrifying terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 people, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has passed a strong resolution. In it, the party condemned what it called a “deliberate targeting of Hindus” by terrorists, accusing them of trying to stir up communal tensions across the country.

“This cowardly and calculated act of terror, masterminded by Pakistan, is a direct assault on the values of our republic. The deliberate targeting of Hindus was done to inflame passions across the country,” the resolution stated.

Congress Criticizes Centre Over Security Lapses

While calling for calm during these difficult times, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal didn’t hold back in blaming the Union Home Ministry for failing to prevent the deadly incident. He said the attack shows signs of “immense security failure” and serious “intelligence lapses.”

The CWC resolution pointed out that Pahalgam is supposed to be a highly protected area, guarded by a three-tier security system. This, the party argued, raises serious questions about how such a large-scale attack could happen. “It is imperative that a comprehensive analysis is conducted into the intelligence failures and security lapses that enabled such an attack in a Union Territory — an area directly under the purview of the Union Home Ministry,” the resolution said.

Tribute to Local Heroes

The Congress Working Committee also paid tribute to the local pony operators and tourist guides who put their lives on the line to protect the visitors. One of them even died while trying to save others.

The party praised the unity shown by people in Jammu and Kashmir, noting that all political parties in the region condemned the attack along with citizens who came forward in support of the victims.

Congress Accuses BJP of Using Tragedy for Politics

Even as the country mourns, Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to politicize the tragedy. The party said the BJP was using both official and unofficial social media platforms to spread fear and division at a time when the country needs solidarity more than ever.

“However, it is shocking that the BJP is exploiting this grave tragedy through official and proxy social media platforms to sow further discord, mistrust, polarisation and division at a time when unity and solidarity are most needed,” the resolution said.

Candlelight Vigils Across the Country

Venugopal also announced that the Congress Party will organize candlelight vigils across India on April 25. These vigils will be held to honor the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and to protest against terrorism in all forms.

Yatra Security Should Be a National Priority, Says CWC

With the Amarnath Yatra coming up soon—a time when thousands of pilgrims travel to Jammu and Kashmir—the Congress warned that security must be tightened immediately. The party said the safety of pilgrims must become a national priority, especially since many locals also depend on this annual event for their livelihood.

“Robust, transparent, and proactive security arrangements must be put in place without delay. The safety of pilgrims, as well as the livelihoods of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, many of whom depend on tourism, must be protected with full sincerity and seriousness,” the CWC resolution said

