Delimitation Clause: Delhi High Court Seeks Centre’s Reply On Plea Over Women’s Reservation In Parliament

The Delhi High Court asked the Central government to respond to a petition challenging the delay in implementing women’s reservation in Parliament and State Assemblies.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Central government to respond to a petition challenging the delay in implementing women’s reservation in Parliament and State Assemblies.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The petition questions Article 334A of the Constitution, which links the reservation to a delimitation exercise that will only happen after the next census.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notices to the Centre and Attorney General R. Venkataramani, asking for their stance on why women’s political representation is being postponed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Since the vires of Article 334A is challenged, let notice to Attorney General be also issued,” the Court stated.

Why Women’s Reservation is on Hold

The Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, introduced one-third reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies. However, Article 334A makes this reservation contingent upon delimitation, a process of redrawing constituency boundaries that can only take place after a new census.

Although the law was enacted in September 2023, no census has been conducted, meaning the reservation remains inactive.

Petition Calls Delimitation Clause “Unnecessary”

The National Federation of Indian Women, which filed the petition, argues that linking women’s reservation to delimitation and census serves no real purpose and delays their participation in governance.

Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioners, called the provision arbitrary and claimed it was a tactic to stall implementation.

“We are only challenging the condition that reservation will take effect after delimitation and census. This has no rational connection to women’s political representation,” Bhushan said.

He further pointed out that census and delimitation are administrative exercises, while women’s reservation is a policy decision that should not be subject to such delays.

“There is no valid reason to make women’s reservation dependent on delimitation. It is a clear case of delaying much-needed political representation,” he added.

During the hearing, the High Court noted that the petition mistakenly referred to the constitutional amendment as the “Women’s Reservation Act” and directed the petitioner to correct it.

With the notice issued, the next hearing is scheduled for April 9.

Read More: Delhi High Court Seeks Centre, AIFF Stance On Plea Against Anilkumar Prabhakaran’s Appointment As Secy Gen