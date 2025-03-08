Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Delimitation Row: CM MK Stalin Writes To 7 States’ CMs, Pushes For Joint Action Against

Delimitation Row: CM MK Stalin Writes To 7 States’ CMs, Pushes For Joint Action Against

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to several chief ministers, including those of southern states and his counterparts in West Bengal, Odisha, and Punjab, urging them to form a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to oppose the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise.

Delimitation Row: CM MK Stalin Writes To 7 States’ CMs, Pushes For Joint Action Against

Tamil Nadu CM MK


Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to several chief ministers, including those of southern states and his counterparts in West Bengal, Odisha, and Punjab, urging them to form a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to oppose the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Stalin described the move as a direct assault on the principles of federalism and launched a political offensive against the central government’s plans.

Stalin’s Requests and Proposed Meeting

In his letter, Stalin made two key requests: first, he sought formal consent from the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka in the South, along with West Bengal, Odisha, and Punjab, to join the JAC. Secondly, he requested that these states nominate a senior representative from each party to coordinate a unified strategy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Stalin also proposed an inaugural meeting on March 22 in Chennai to discuss a collective approach to the delimitation issue, calling for leadership and collaboration among the states to safeguard their rights.

Opposition to Delimitation and “Pro Rata” Basis

Stalin criticized the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise, arguing that it unfairly penalizes states that have effectively managed population control and governance. He highlighted that the exercise would result in Tamil Nadu losing eight seats in Parliament, which he deemed unjust. On his official social media handle, Stalin dismissed the “pro-rata” basis argument used by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as empty rhetoric.

Stalin emphasized that the issue of delimitation goes beyond governance concerns—it is about defending states’ rights and ensuring they receive their rightful resources for development, particularly in sectors like education and healthcare. He stressed that the matter directly impacts the ability of states to influence national policy and secure economic priorities.

Uniting Against “Democratic Injustice”

The Tamil Nadu CM called for a united fight against the Union Government’s move, extending an invitation to leaders from various political parties, including CPI(M), BJP, Congress, AAP, TDP, YSRCP, BJD, and Akali Dal. He emphasized that this struggle was not about political divisions but about protecting the future of the people of these states.

Stalin concluded with a strong statement on social media, denouncing the delimitation plan as a “blatant assault on federalism” and vowed to oppose it vehemently.

ALSO READ: PM Modi To Attend ‘Lakhpati Didi Sammelan’ On International Women’s Day During Gujarat Visit

Filed under

Tamil Nadu CM Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi Vows To Stand With Women On International Women’s Day, Says They Are The Backbone Of Our Society

Rahul Gandhi Vows To Stand With Women On International Women’s Day, Says They Are The...

‘Modi Ji Has Uplifted Women’, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta On International Women’s Day

‘Modi Ji Has Uplifted Women’, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta On International Women’s Day

Denied Wheelchair By Air India 82-Year-Old Woman Falls And Ends Up In Hospital

Denied Wheelchair By Air India 82-Year-Old Woman Falls And Ends Up In Hospital

Employees Aged 21-30 Are The Most Stressed At Work: YourDOST Report

Employees Aged 21-30 Are The Most Stressed At Work: YourDOST Report

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid Roza Controversy

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid...

Entertainment

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid Roza Controversy

Javed Akhtar Tells Mohammed Shami To ‘Don’t Give A Damn To Reactionary Bigoted Idiots’ Amid

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Nadaaniyan Movie Review: Fans Dub Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Movie Unbearable And Terribly Disappointing

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Internes Goes In Meltdown After Black British Actor Cast As Professor Snape In Harry Potter TV Series

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? Internes Goes In Meltdown After Black British Actor Cast As Professor

When Did Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Marry? Actress Spills The Beans On Divorce Rumours

When Did Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Marry? Actress Spills The Beans On Divorce Rumours

How Long Will Be Avatar 3? James Cameron Hints Fire and Ash Will Break Runtime Record Exceeding Last Two Films

How Long Will Be Avatar 3? James Cameron Hints Fire and Ash Will Break Runtime

Lifestyle

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”