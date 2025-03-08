Delimitation Row: CM MK Stalin Writes To 7 States’ CMs, Pushes For Joint Action Against

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to several chief ministers, including those of southern states and his counterparts in West Bengal, Odisha, and Punjab, urging them to form a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to oppose the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to several chief ministers, including those of southern states and his counterparts in West Bengal, Odisha, and Punjab, urging them to form a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to oppose the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise.

Stalin described the move as a direct assault on the principles of federalism and launched a political offensive against the central government’s plans.

Stalin’s Requests and Proposed Meeting

In his letter, Stalin made two key requests: first, he sought formal consent from the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka in the South, along with West Bengal, Odisha, and Punjab, to join the JAC. Secondly, he requested that these states nominate a senior representative from each party to coordinate a unified strategy.

Stalin also proposed an inaugural meeting on March 22 in Chennai to discuss a collective approach to the delimitation issue, calling for leadership and collaboration among the states to safeguard their rights.

Opposition to Delimitation and “Pro Rata” Basis

Stalin criticized the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise, arguing that it unfairly penalizes states that have effectively managed population control and governance. He highlighted that the exercise would result in Tamil Nadu losing eight seats in Parliament, which he deemed unjust. On his official social media handle, Stalin dismissed the “pro-rata” basis argument used by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as empty rhetoric.

Stalin emphasized that the issue of delimitation goes beyond governance concerns—it is about defending states’ rights and ensuring they receive their rightful resources for development, particularly in sectors like education and healthcare. He stressed that the matter directly impacts the ability of states to influence national policy and secure economic priorities.

Uniting Against “Democratic Injustice”

The Tamil Nadu CM called for a united fight against the Union Government’s move, extending an invitation to leaders from various political parties, including CPI(M), BJP, Congress, AAP, TDP, YSRCP, BJD, and Akali Dal. He emphasized that this struggle was not about political divisions but about protecting the future of the people of these states.

Stalin concluded with a strong statement on social media, denouncing the delimitation plan as a “blatant assault on federalism” and vowed to oppose it vehemently.

