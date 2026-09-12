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Home > India News > ‘Delivered 2 Kids In 2 Years…’, Seema Haider’s Husband Sachin Meena Hits Back At Trolls Who Called Him ‘Lappu Sa…’, Video Goes Viral

‘Delivered 2 Kids In 2 Years…’, Seema Haider’s Husband Sachin Meena Hits Back At Trolls Who Called Him ‘Lappu Sa…’, Video Goes Viral

Seema Haider’s husband Sachin Meena responds to trolls after a viral video about having two children in two years resurfaces online.

Seema Haider’s Viral Video On Having Two Kids In Two Years (Image: X)
Seema Haider’s Viral Video On Having Two Kids In Two Years (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 09:42 IST

Seema Haider and her husband Sachin Meena are back in the spotlight after a video of the couple discussing their children went viral on social media. In the clip, a YouTuber asks Seema Haider, “Did you have two children in two years?” She replies, “Yes, I had two children in two years.” Sachin then hits back at those who mocked him, saying, “People used to say Sachin is as lazy as a sloth, and yet he had two children in two years.”

The clip has triggered fresh online discussion over the couple’s family life. Seema Haider came to India with four children from her first husband, Ghulam Haider, after entering the country via Nepal in 2023 to be with Sachin, whom she had met while playing PUBG.

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Seema Haider’s family grew after she came to India

While living with Sachin Meena in India, Seema Haider gave birth to two more children, taking the total number of her children to six. The latest development came in February 2026, when she welcomed her sixth child, a baby boy, at a private hospital in Greater Noida.

Her fifth child, a daughter, had been born just 11 months earlier. Reports said both Seema Haider and the newborn were healthy, while celebrations followed at her home in Rabupura, where she lives with Sachin Meena’s family.

Seema Haider faces questions over short gap between pregnancies

The birth of the sixth child quickly went viral online, with many people expressing surprise over the short gap between the two pregnancies. Seema Haider and Sachin Meena have also built a large social media presence, making their personal lives a frequent subject of online discussion.

Health experts widely recommend waiting 18 to 24 months between one delivery and the next conception. This gives the body time to recover from pregnancy and childbirth, including healing of the uterus, stabilisation of hormone levels and restoration of nutrient reserves such as iron and folate.

Seema Haider and Sachin Meena’s story continues to draw attention

When pregnancies happen too soon, the body may still be recovering from the physical demands of the previous pregnancy and delivery. The viral clip, however, focuses on Sachin Meena’s response to the trolling around the couple having two children in two years.

Seema Haider entered India in 2023 and has remained a prominent social media figure alongside Sachin Meena.

Also Read: 26-Year-Old Delhi Man Found With Uterus During Infertility Treatment: How Did This Rare Condition Go Undetected For Years?    

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‘Delivered 2 Kids In 2 Years…’, Seema Haider’s Husband Sachin Meena Hits Back At Trolls Who Called Him ‘Lappu Sa…’, Video Goes Viral
Tags: home-hero-pos-6latest newsSachin MeenaSeema Haiderviral news

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‘Delivered 2 Kids In 2 Years…’, Seema Haider’s Husband Sachin Meena Hits Back At Trolls Who Called Him ‘Lappu Sa…’, Video Goes Viral

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‘Delivered 2 Kids In 2 Years…’, Seema Haider’s Husband Sachin Meena Hits Back At Trolls Who Called Him ‘Lappu Sa…’, Video Goes Viral
‘Delivered 2 Kids In 2 Years…’, Seema Haider’s Husband Sachin Meena Hits Back At Trolls Who Called Him ‘Lappu Sa…’, Video Goes Viral
‘Delivered 2 Kids In 2 Years…’, Seema Haider’s Husband Sachin Meena Hits Back At Trolls Who Called Him ‘Lappu Sa…’, Video Goes Viral
‘Delivered 2 Kids In 2 Years…’, Seema Haider’s Husband Sachin Meena Hits Back At Trolls Who Called Him ‘Lappu Sa…’, Video Goes Viral
‘Delivered 2 Kids In 2 Years…’, Seema Haider’s Husband Sachin Meena Hits Back At Trolls Who Called Him ‘Lappu Sa…’, Video Goes Viral

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