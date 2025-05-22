Home
Friday, May 23, 2025
  Delivery Riders, Gig Workers Announce Indefinite Strike Against Zepto Over Harsh Work Conditions

Delivery Riders, Gig Workers Announce Indefinite Strike Against Zepto Over Harsh Work Conditions

In a growing standoff between gig workers and online delivery firm Zepto, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) has launched an indefinite strike at Zepto’s Ramanthapur dark store and other outlets across Hyderabad.

In a growing standoff between gig workers and online delivery firm Zepto, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) has launched an indefinite strike at Zepto’s Ramanthapur dark store and other outlets across Hyderabad. The protest began after what the union describes as complete refusal by the company to address or even acknowledge the delivery workers’ concerns.

In a statement issued on May 22, TGPWU alleged that Zepto riders are being pushed into exploitative work cycles that leave them financially unstable and physically unsafe. The union highlighted that delivery rates have dropped to as little as ₹10–15 per trip, with no minimum wage guarantee—despite long working hours.

“Delivery workers are forced to meet 10–15 minute deadlines which makes them drive recklessly, risking their lives. There are no basic facilities like clean water, restrooms, or rest areas at the dark stores,” the union said.

Adding to their grievances, riders claimed that Zepto imposes arbitrary fines and suspensions based on ratings and undefined rules. There’s no mechanism for appeal or resolution, making them vulnerable to sudden loss of income. Workers must also bear the costs of fuel, phone data, and vehicle maintenance—further straining their already limited earnings.

TGPWU has demanded that the state Labour Commissioner and Zepto’s CEO Aadit Palicha intervene and conduct a formal inspection of Zepto’s operations in Telangana. The union’s demands include:

  • Implementation of minimum wage standards
  • Safe working conditions and accident coverage
  • Transparent redressal system for penalties and suspensions
  • Legal recognition for app-based workers under labour laws
  • Registration of delivery agents on the e-Shram portal for social security

They have also sought a tripartite meeting between the Labour Department, Zepto management, and the union to break the deadlock and restore fairness in the working environment.

