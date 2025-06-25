‘Democracy Was Placed Under Arrest’: PM Modi Calls Emergency the Darkest Chapters in India’s Democracy on 50th Anniversary

Headline: PM Modi Calls Emergency “One of the Darkest Chapters” in India’s Democracy on 50th Anniversary

Marking 50 years since the Emergency was declared in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the period as “one of the darkest chapters in India’s democratic history.” In a strong message posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister recalled how constitutional values were pushed aside, freedoms crushed, and political dissent silenced.

“Today marks fifty years since one of the darkest chapters in India’s democratic history, the imposition of the Emergency. The people of India mark this day as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas,” PM Modi wrote. He said the Emergency was a time when “fundamental rights were suspended, press freedom was extinguished, and several political leaders, social workers, students and ordinary citizens were jailed.”

Today marks fifty years since one of the darkest chapters in India’s democratic history, the imposition of the Emergency. The people of India mark this day as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas. On this day, the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution were set aside, fundamental rights… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2025

“Democracy Was Placed Under Arrest,” Says PM

PM Modi directly criticized the then Congress government led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, saying that the period marked an assault on democracy and the Constitution.

“No Indian will ever forget the manner in which the spirit of our Constitution was violated, the voice of Parliament muzzled and attempts were made to control the courts. The 42nd Amendment is a prime example of their shenanigans,” he wrote.

When the Emergency was imposed, I was a young RSS Pracharak. The anti-Emergency movement was a learning experience for me. It reaffirmed the vitality of preserving our democratic framework. At the same time, I got to learn so much from people across the political spectrum. I am… https://t.co/nLY4Vb30Pu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2025

Modi also highlighted how the most vulnerable sections of society—“the poor, marginalised and downtrodden”—were targeted during the Emergency and had their dignity “insulted.”

A Tribute to Those Who Fought Back

While condemning the Emergency, Modi also used the moment to salute the people who stood up to it. He praised individuals from different walks of life and political ideologies who came together to protect India’s democratic values.

“These were the people from all over India, from all walks of life, from diverse ideologies who worked closely with each other with one aim: to protect India’s democratic fabric and to preserve the ideals for which our freedom fighters devoted their lives,” he said.

‘The Emergency Diaries’ chronicles my journey during the Emergency years. It brought back many memories from that time. I call upon all those who remember those dark days of the Emergency or those whose families suffered during that time to share their experiences on social… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2025

“It was their collective struggle that ensured that the then Congress Government had to restore democracy and call for fresh elections, which they badly lost.”

Modi Repeats Commitment to the Constitution

PM Modi ended his message by reaffirming his government’s commitment to the Constitution and to building a Viksit Bharat—a developed India.

He wrote, “Our commitment to strengthening the principles in our Constitution and working together to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat remains firm.”

What Happened During the Emergency?

Exactly 50 years ago, on the night of June 25, 1975, India’s President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed signed the Proclamation of Emergency, on the advice of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. This allowed the central government to suspend many civil liberties and rule the country with sweeping powers.

The Emergency came after a series of political and economic crises. Indira Gandhi had won a massive victory in the 1971 general elections, but by 1975, her government was struggling. The economy had taken a hit from the 1971 war with Pakistan, rising oil prices after the 1973 oil crisis, and a series of droughts that affected food supplies and inflation.

Then came a major blow to her political credibility. On June 12, 1975, Justice Jagmohanlal Sinha of the Allahabad High Court ruled that Indira Gandhi was guilty of electoral malpractice and declared her 1971 election to the Lok Sabha from Rae Bareli invalid. As demands for her resignation grew, she chose instead to impose Emergency across the country.

Life Under the Emergency

The Emergency lasted from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977. During this time, the government used constitutional provisions to detain political opponents, censor the media, and centralize power. Thousands of people—including opposition leaders, activists, students, and journalists—were jailed without trial.

One of the most symbolic acts of protest against media censorship was carried out by The Indian Express, which published a blank editorial page the day after the Emergency was declared.

The period also saw forced sterilizations and mass evictions under the name of population control and urban development, causing widespread anger among citizens.

Eventually, growing public unrest and pressure forced the Indira Gandhi government to call for general elections in 1977. The Congress party suffered a major defeat, and the Janata Party came to power—marking the first time a non-Congress government ruled independent India.

