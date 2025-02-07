Demolition Of Property In Sambhal: Supreme Court Asks Petitioner To Approach Jurisdictional HC

The Supreme Court advised a petitioner seeking contempt proceedings against Sambhal authorities for allegedly violating its demolition guidelines to approach the jurisdictional high court instead.

The Supreme Court on Friday advised a petitioner seeking contempt proceedings against Sambhal authorities for allegedly violating its demolition guidelines to approach the jurisdictional high court instead.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“File it before the high court,” a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran told the counsel representing petitioner Mohammed Ghayoor. The bench noted that the issue would be best addressed by the relevant high court and granted liberty to the petitioner to move the case there.

Allegations of Violating SC’s Demolition Guidelines

The petitioner, represented by advocate Chand Qureshi, alleged that Sambhal authorities violated the Supreme Court’s November 13, 2024, ruling, which laid down pan-India guidelines for demolitions. The verdict mandated that no property could be demolished without a prior showcause notice and a 15-day response period for the affected party.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the plea, officials in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district bulldozed part of the petitioner’s property on January 10-11, without serving any notice or allowing him or his family members an opportunity to respond.

With the Supreme Court declining to entertain the petition, the matter is now likely to be pursued in the jurisdictional high court for further legal action.

Read More: 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Defers Verdict Against Sajjan Kumar In Murder Case