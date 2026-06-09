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Home > India News > Demonstrators Gather Outside UN Office In Srinagar Over Violence In PoK, Seek Immediate Global Intervention

Demonstrators Gather Outside UN Office In Srinagar Over Violence In PoK, Seek Immediate Global Intervention

Social activist Javid Beig led a protest outside the UN office in Srinagar against alleged atrocities in PoJK. Protesters submitted a memorandum seeking international intervention, condemning reported human rights violations and civilian killings, while urging global institutions to address concerns and ensure justice.

Demonstrators Gather Outside UN Office In Srinagar Over Violence In PoK, Seek Immediate Global Intervention (Screengrab From X)
Demonstrators Gather Outside UN Office In Srinagar Over Violence In PoK, Seek Immediate Global Intervention (Screengrab From X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-09 19:26 IST

Social activist Javid Beig led a protest outside the UN office in Srinagar against the reported atrocities in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). A group of protesters gathered to condemn the alleged violence and express solidarity with affected civilians in the region. During the demonstration, Beig submitted a memorandum to the UN office, urging the international community to take note of the situation and work towards ensuring justice for those affected. Protesters raised slogans against Pakistan and called for accountability over the reported human rights violations in PoJK.

Memorandum Submitted To UN Office

The demonstrators appealed to global institutions to intervene and help protect civilian lives. They also highlighted the challenges faced by residents living in the region and called for greater international attention to their concerns.

Addressing The gathering, Kashmiri Activist Javed Beigh Said

“Today, we are holding a symbolic protest and submitting a memorandum on behalf of the people of Jammu & Kashmir to the UN office (UNMOGIP). This protest and memorandum address the atrocities being committed in PoJK, orchestrated by Pakistani rulers and the killing of civilians. The exact death toll remains unknown due to a complete blackout; the internet and phone lines have been cut off…

We are here today to register a symbolic, peaceful protest and submit a memorandum on behalf of the people of Jammu & Kashmir regarding the injustices inflicted upon the oppressed Kashmiri population by Pakistani rulers, particularly the recent events in Rawalakot. That is our objective.”

Protesters Seek International Attention

The protesters urged the international community to closely monitor developments in PoJK and take appropriate steps to address concerns relating to civilian safety and human rights. The demonstration concluded with the submission of the memorandum to the UN office and calls for greater global engagement on the issue.

(Via Sources Inputs)

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Demonstrators Gather Outside UN Office In Srinagar Over Violence In PoK, Seek Immediate Global Intervention
Tags: home-hero-pos-11human rights concerns PoJKJavid Beig protestKashmir activist memorandumpakistan-occupied-jammu-kashmirPoJK atrocitiesRawalakot violenceSrinagar protestUN office Srinagar

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Demonstrators Gather Outside UN Office In Srinagar Over Violence In PoK, Seek Immediate Global Intervention

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Demonstrators Gather Outside UN Office In Srinagar Over Violence In PoK, Seek Immediate Global Intervention
Demonstrators Gather Outside UN Office In Srinagar Over Violence In PoK, Seek Immediate Global Intervention
Demonstrators Gather Outside UN Office In Srinagar Over Violence In PoK, Seek Immediate Global Intervention
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