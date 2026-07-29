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Home > India News > Denied Admission, Student Hacks IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras Websites, Says, ‘All I Need Is Just a Fair Chance’

Denied Admission, Student Hacks IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras Websites, Says, ‘All I Need Is Just a Fair Chance’

Rejected from IIT Kanpur's cybersecurity programme, a student allegedly hacked the websites of IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras, leaving behind a message: "All I need is just a fair chance." The institute is now considering testing his skills instead of taking legal action.

Denied Admission, Student Hacks IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras Websites, Says, ‘All I Need Is Just a Fair Chance’

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 15:01 IST

The student accused of hacking the websites of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras due to his failure to get admission in the recently started Bachelor of Cyber Security program of IIT Kanpur will have a second chance.

Instead of taking any legal action against him straightaway, IIT Kanpur wants to first examine the student’s technical capability. The student reportedly left a message on the IIT Kanpur website that read, “Site is hacked. All I need is just a fair chance.”

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Student Claimed Hack Was to Showcase His Skills

This incident was brought to the attention of people through social media posts shared by the student. In his post, the student claimed that he had hacked the websites of IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras. Additionally, he even shared the uploaded screenshots of the websites’ hacking on social media platforms such as X and Reddit.

According to his social media posts, the motive behind hacking the websites is not to cause any damage to them. Rather, he has done it just to show his skills in cybersecurity because he was rejected in the admission process.

He mentioned in his posts that he has completed all the admission formalities. He paid the fees, uploaded all the necessary documents and showed his cybersecurity projects; however, he was not selected for participation in the hackathon event.

IIT Kanpur Director Explains Admission Decision

IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal said the student was not shortlisted because he did not have enough prior experience in cybersecurity.

“The admission process for this academic session has already concluded, so admission is not possible now. However, we will invite the student to the institute, assess his technical skills through a proper test and, if he proves his competence, give him an opportunity in the next admission cycle,” Agrawal said.

He also confirmed that the student had accessed certain sections of the official websites of IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras.

Institute to Counsel Student, Reviews Next Steps

Agrawal said senior faculty members and engineers will interact with the student and explain that unauthorised access to computer systems is illegal and must not be repeated.

An IIT Kanpur official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the institute had initially considered filing an FIR. However, it decided to first verify the student’s claims and evaluate his technical abilities before taking any further action.

The official also noted that IIT Kanpur has a history of recognising young cybersecurity talent. Earlier this year, the institute offered a role at its C3iHub to a youth who discovered security vulnerabilities in the CBSE’s online screen-marking portal.

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Denied Admission, Student Hacks IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras Websites, Says, ‘All I Need Is Just a Fair Chance’
Tags: IIT-KKanpur

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Denied Admission, Student Hacks IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras Websites, Says, ‘All I Need Is Just a Fair Chance’

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Denied Admission, Student Hacks IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras Websites, Says, ‘All I Need Is Just a Fair Chance’
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Denied Admission, Student Hacks IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras Websites, Says, ‘All I Need Is Just a Fair Chance’
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