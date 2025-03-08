Denied Wheelchair By Air India 82-Year-Old Woman Falls And Ends Up In Hospital

An 82-year-old woman, Raj Pasricha, was denied a wheelchair by Air India at Delhi airport, leading to a fall that resulted in injuries. Despite a confirmed request for assistance, no wheelchair was provided, and Ms. Pasricha eventually collapsed.

Air India expressed concern over the incident and wished the 82-year-old woman, Raj Pasricha, a speedy recovery, assuring that the airline was addressing the matter.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a post on X, Parul Kanwar, the woman’s granddaughter, shared the distressing details of the incident. The family had booked Air India flight AI2600 from Delhi to Bengaluru, with a special request for a wheelchair to the aircraft door, which was confirmed. However, when they arrived at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, no wheelchair was provided.

Ms. Kanwar explained that after trying for an hour and requesting assistance from Air India staff, the airport help desk, and even staff from another airline, no wheelchair arrived. With no alternative, Ms. Pasricha, assisted by a family member, walked across three parking lanes at the airport. Eventually, her legs gave way, and she fell in front of the Air India premium economy counter. Despite her fall, no one offered assistance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The family requested first aid, but the staff directed them to the medical inspection room. A wheelchair finally arrived, and Ms. Pasricha was boarded without a proper checkup, despite bleeding from her lip and having injuries to her head and nose. Onboard, the flight crew helped with ice packs and informed Bengaluru airport for medical aid. Upon arrival, she was treated by a doctor and received two stitches.

Ms. Kanwar, who shared the update from an ICU, said her grandmother has been under observation for potential brain bleeds. She expressed that it was a long road ahead of pain and recovery that her grandmother did not deserve.

The family has filed complaints with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Air India, awaiting further action.

Air India responded to the post, expressing concern and wishing Ms. Pasricha a speedy recovery. The airline emphasized that it was addressing the issue and would provide complete details soon. However, Ms. Kanwar expressed reluctance to engage in a conversation without a proper investigation first. In response, Air India reassured that it was actively working on the matter and would share further information.

ALSO READ: Women’s Day Quiz: Who Was The 1st Indian Woman Director ?