Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, January 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Dense Fog and Cold Wave Hit Delhi As Temperatures Drop To 9° Celsius: 5 Tips To Drive Safely

Delhi woke up to dense fog and biting cold on Friday morning, with the temperature recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Dense Fog and Cold Wave Hit Delhi As Temperatures Drop To 9° Celsius: 5 Tips To Drive Safely

Delhi woke up to dense fog and biting cold on Friday morning, with the temperature recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cold wave conditions have intensified across the national capital, while the air quality index (AQI) has deteriorated from ‘poor’ to ‘very poor.’

Impact of Annual Fog and Smog Season on Delhi

The annual season of fog and smog has returned, exacerbated this year by rising pollution levels. The thick blanket of fog has reduced visibility, leading to several road accidents across the country. The worsening AQI and cold weather have heightened safety concerns for commuters and residents alike.

Essential Safety Tips for Driving in Foggy Conditions in Delhi

To help ensure safety on the roads during these challenging conditions, here are five crucial tips:

1. Drive Slowly

Reduced visibility during dense fog significantly increases the time needed to react and brake. Driving at slower speeds provides more time to respond to sudden obstacles or accidents ahead. Always maintain a safe distance from other vehicles to avoid collisions.

2. Use Low-Beam Headlights and Fog Lamps

In foggy conditions, always switch to low-beam headlights. High beams reflect off the fog, further impairing visibility. If your vehicle has fog lamps, use them to improve visibility. Rear fog lamps are particularly helpful in alerting vehicles behind you to your presence.

3. Avoid Using Hazard Lights While Driving

Hazard lights should be used only when your vehicle is stationary. Driving with hazard lights on can confuse other drivers and increase the risk of accidents. Instead, rely on fog lamps and regular headlights for better communication on the road.

4. Park Safely if Visibility Drops

If visibility becomes critically low, pull over to a safe location away from traffic. Use your parking lights and hazard lights to signal that your vehicle is stationary. This ensures you’re visible to other road users while staying safe.

5. Rely on Lane Markers

In conditions of extremely limited visibility where stopping is not an option, use lane markers as a guide to stay on track. On single-lane roads, keep to the left side to maintain a safe distance from oncoming traffic.

Also Read: Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Filed under

Cold wave Delhi

Advertisement

Also Read

Dense Fog Disrupts Air And Rail Traffic In Delhi, Air Quality Worsens

Dense Fog Disrupts Air And Rail Traffic In Delhi, Air Quality Worsens

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series To Offer Free Gemini Advanced Subscriptions: Here’s All You Need To Know

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series To Offer Free Gemini Advanced Subscriptions: Here’s All You Need To...

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Mumbai: New Year’s Party Turns Violent Over Argument On Song Preference

Mumbai: New Year’s Party Turns Violent Over Argument On Song Preference

Elon Musk Reposts Sundar Pichai’s New Year Wish: Here’s What Google CEO Posted

Elon Musk Reposts Sundar Pichai’s New Year Wish: Here’s What Google CEO Posted

Entertainment

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In The Lineup

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He Proposes His Lover Thea Booysen

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught Husband With A Hot Russian Model

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox