Dense Fog and Cold Wave Hit Delhi As Temperatures Drop To 9° Celsius: 5 Tips To Drive Safely

Delhi woke up to dense fog and biting cold on Friday morning, with the temperature recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cold wave conditions have intensified across the national capital, while the air quality index (AQI) has deteriorated from ‘poor’ to ‘very poor.’

Impact of Annual Fog and Smog Season on Delhi

The annual season of fog and smog has returned, exacerbated this year by rising pollution levels. The thick blanket of fog has reduced visibility, leading to several road accidents across the country. The worsening AQI and cold weather have heightened safety concerns for commuters and residents alike.

Essential Safety Tips for Driving in Foggy Conditions in Delhi

To help ensure safety on the roads during these challenging conditions, here are five crucial tips:

1. Drive Slowly

Reduced visibility during dense fog significantly increases the time needed to react and brake. Driving at slower speeds provides more time to respond to sudden obstacles or accidents ahead. Always maintain a safe distance from other vehicles to avoid collisions.

2. Use Low-Beam Headlights and Fog Lamps

In foggy conditions, always switch to low-beam headlights. High beams reflect off the fog, further impairing visibility. If your vehicle has fog lamps, use them to improve visibility. Rear fog lamps are particularly helpful in alerting vehicles behind you to your presence.

3. Avoid Using Hazard Lights While Driving

Hazard lights should be used only when your vehicle is stationary. Driving with hazard lights on can confuse other drivers and increase the risk of accidents. Instead, rely on fog lamps and regular headlights for better communication on the road.

4. Park Safely if Visibility Drops

If visibility becomes critically low, pull over to a safe location away from traffic. Use your parking lights and hazard lights to signal that your vehicle is stationary. This ensures you’re visible to other road users while staying safe.

5. Rely on Lane Markers

In conditions of extremely limited visibility where stopping is not an option, use lane markers as a guide to stay on track. On single-lane roads, keep to the left side to maintain a safe distance from oncoming traffic.

