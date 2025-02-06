Deportation Row: EAM S Jaishankar To Speak In Rajya Sabha At 2

In response to the deportation, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is expected to make an official statement in Parliament. Reports suggest that he has already met with Prime Minister Modi earlier in the day to discuss the issue.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 deported Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar, Punjab, after a harrowing 40-hour journey. The deportees, who were sent back as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration, arrived under distressing conditions, with many of them handcuffed and their legs chained throughout the flight. This mass deportation comes just a week before former US President Donald Trump is expected to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, raising concerns about its political implications.

Strict Security at Amritsar Airport

Upon arrival at Amritsar airport, the deported immigrants underwent extensive scrutiny by Indian authorities. They were taken out in small groups under police escort and transported in police vehicles. The authorities did not allow media interaction, and Reuters was unable to speak to any of the deportees. Security personnel ensured strict monitoring of the situation, and no statements were immediately available from the deported individuals.

Some Immigrants Sent to Gujarat

According to a police official, some of the deported individuals were later flown to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on a regular flight to bring them closer to their homes. However, the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, was not authorized to discuss the details with the media. The identities of the deportees and the exact circumstances of their detention in the US remain unclear.

Government’s Response and Parliament Discussion

In response to the deportation, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is expected to make an official statement in Parliament. Reports suggest that he has already met with Prime Minister Modi earlier in the day to discuss the issue. The government’s stance on the matter will be closely watched, especially as diplomatic relations with the US remain a priority.

Opposition Raises Concerns Over Treatment of Deportees

The deportation has sparked criticism from Indian opposition leaders, who have demanded a thorough discussion in Parliament. They have expressed outrage over the reported ill-treatment of the deported immigrants, emphasizing the need for an official response from the government. The opposition has questioned the conditions under which the individuals were sent back and urged authorities to ensure their well-being and reintegration into society.

The deportation of these individuals is part of a broader initiative by the US government to curb illegal immigration. Over the past few years, many Indians have attempted to enter the US without proper documentation, leading to increased deportations. The latest move has raised concerns about the treatment of immigrants in US detention centers and the conditions under which they are being sent back.

Impact on India-US Relations

The timing of this deportation, just before the scheduled meeting between Trump and Modi, has led to speculation about its potential impact on India-US relations. While immigration policies have been a key issue in US politics, the treatment of Indian immigrants and the response from the Indian government will be crucial in shaping diplomatic discussions between the two nations.

As the Indian government prepares to address the situation, the plight of these deported individuals remains a matter of concern, with many awaiting clarity on their future and the circumstances that led to their return.