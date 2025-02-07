Deportation Row: Family Sells Shop, Spends Retirement Savings For Son’s US Dream |Exclusive

Jitesh, the son of Sushil Kumar—a retired police employee from Ambala—had long dreamed of a better life in the United States. Like many young aspirants seeking opportunities abroad, Jitesh’s ambitions came at a steep cost. In a bid to turn his dream into reality, his family was forced to make heartbreaking sacrifices. They sold the family shop, and Sushil Kumar dipped into his hard-earned retirement savings, spending between 40 to 45 lakhs rupees to facilitate his son’s journey overseas.

The plan was straightforward, or so they were led to believe. According to Sushil Kumar, the so-called Dunki agent assured the family that Jitesh wouldn’t have to face any undue hardships during his travel. “He wouldn’t have to walk even a kilometre,” the agent promised, adding that his journey would be smooth—by ship or taxi, rather than through treacherous terrain. However, the reality turned out to be far different. Jitesh’s passage was anything but simple. He had to endure an arduous and dangerous journey through the dense jungles of Central America, a route that tested both his physical endurance and resolve.

After months of uncertainty, Jitesh finally reached the United States in January. But his relief was short-lived. Soon after his arrival, he was apprehended by immigration authorities and subsequently deported back to India. Now, back home and facing the bitter consequences of his failed attempt to secure a better future, the financial and emotional toll on his family has become all too apparent.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, Sushil Kumar recounted the painful details of their ordeal. “My son left after selling everything. About six months after leaving, he reached the U.S. on 19th January but was caught by the police there and deported,” he said. He went on to explain, “We spent 40-45 lakhs. We sold items from his shop, I also spent my retirement savings. The Dunki agent told us that he wouldn’t have to walk even a kilometre. We were told he would be sent via a ship or a taxi. However, he traveled through jungles. It was a very tough journey.”

Now, with their hopes dashed and their finances in ruins, the family is calling for justice. Sushil Kumar has appealed to the government to help them retrieve their money and has urged that an investigation be launched against the Dunki agent who misled them. His plea underscores a broader issue faced by many families who risk everything for the promise of a new life abroad, only to be met with betrayal and exploitation.

This case shines a harsh light on the vulnerabilities of migrants and the fraudulent networks that prey on their desperation. For families like Jitesh’s, the dream of a better future turns into a nightmare of loss and regret. It raises critical questions about the oversight of agencies involved in such journeys and the need for stronger regulatory measures to protect vulnerable citizens from exploitation.

As the debate continues, Jitesh’s story serves as a potent reminder of the human cost behind migration schemes. It calls on the authorities to take decisive action—not only to compensate those who have been wronged but also to prevent similar tragedies from recurring in the future. For many, the struggle of Jitesh’s family is emblematic of a larger systemic issue that urgently requires reform and accountability.

