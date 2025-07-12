Deputy Secretary Of PMO Visits Auroville, Explores Its Alternative Education Model

Auroville, the global community located between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, welcomed a guest whose interest was both formal and personal. On July 10, 2025, Chandramohan Thakur, Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, visited for a comprehensive educational tour focused on grasping how Auroville integrates learning, sustainability, and spiritual philosophy into a vibrant model of development.

His visit was not solely defined by paperwork or protocol. Rather, it developed into a dialogue with the environment, society, and a changing concept of learning.

Apart from Auroville, Mr. Thakur additionally toured six PM SHRI schools located in Puducherry. Among the 12 schools in the Union Territory, six are situated in the Puducherry district, while the remaining ones are distributed across Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam. The goal: to investigate possible connections between India’s government-funded “model schools” and the grassroots knowledge of Auroville.

Mr. Thakur was greeted by Mr. Arun of the Auroville Working Committee and received an overview of the township’s educational beliefs. His attention intensified at SAIIER the Sri Aurobindo International Institute of Educational Research which supports Auroville’s distinctive educational model focused on holistic learning, educator independence, and practical experience.

The visit concluded with a tranquil moment at the Matrimandir, where silence provided more than words could express.

Auroville’s growing presence in academia was also addressed. A recent Memorandum of Understanding with IIT Madras, established under the direction of Dr. Jayanti S. Ravi, paves the way for joint innovation in education, sustainability, and rural outreach.

Reflecting on the day, Mr. Thakur noted: “There is potential for greater involvement.” Within the broader framework of Amrit Kaal, India’s hopeful era of rejuvenation, the feeling resembled less an ending and more an inception.

