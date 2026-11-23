Dev Diwali 2026 Varanasi: The holy city of Varanasi is preparing for a spectacular Dev Diwali celebration on November 24, 2026, when more than 11 lakh earthen lamps will illuminate the banks of the River Ganga. From the grand Maha Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat to the beautiful views at Assi and Chet Singh Ghats, the festival promises an unforgettable experience for devotees and tourists.

Celebrated on Kartik Purnima, Dev Diwali, also known as Dev Deepawali, transforms Varanasi into a magnificent display of lights, spirituality and cultural traditions. While celebrations extend across the city’s riverfront, some ghats stand out for their religious importance, historical significance and festive atmosphere. Here are 10 ghats to visit during Dev Diwali 2026.

Top 10 Ghats To Visit During Dev Diwali 2026 In Varanasi

1. Dashashwamedh Ghat

Dashashwamedh Ghat should be at the top of every visitor’s list during Dev Diwali. One of Varanasi’s most famous riverfront locations, it is renowned for its elaborate evening Ganga Aarti. The ghat will host the special Maha Ganga Aarti on November 24. A drone show is also planned opposite the ghat.

2. Assi Ghat

Located towards the southern end of Varanasi’s principal ghat stretch, Assi Ghat is another prominent destination. Known for its spiritual atmosphere and religious ceremonies, it will also host a drone show opposite the riverfront during Dev Diwali 2026.

3. Chet Singh Ghat

Chet Singh Ghat is associated with the historic Chet Singh Fort and offers a glimpse into Varanasi’s architectural heritage. It will be among the major attractions this year, with the Uttar Pradesh government announcing a special projection and laser show at the location.

4. Kashi Vishwanath Dham Ghat

Located near the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple, this riverfront area holds considerable religious importance. A special green fireworks display is planned near Kashi Vishwanath Dham Ghat as part of the Dev Diwali celebrations.

5. Darbhanga Ghat

Darbhanga Ghat is known for its distinctive historic architecture and beautiful riverfront setting. It is an interesting destination for visitors who want to explore the heritage of Varanasi while enjoying the festive illumination along the Ganga.

6. Scindia Ghat

Also known as Shinde Ghat, Scindia Ghat is recognised for its historical and religious significance. Its distinctive riverside setting makes it a worthwhile stop for tourists exploring the older stretches of Varanasi during Dev Diwali.

7. Man Mandir Ghat

Man Mandir Ghat is another historically significant location along the Ganga. Its architectural heritage and connection with the history of Varanasi make it an interesting destination for visitors exploring the city’s famous ghats.

8. Lalita Ghat

Lalita Ghat is among Varanasi’s visually distinctive riverfront locations. It is associated with the Nepali Temple, which adds to its architectural appeal. Visitors can include it while exploring the illuminated northern stretches of the riverfront.

9. Panchganga Ghat

Panchganga Ghat holds an important place in Varanasi’s religious and cultural history. It is associated with Sant Kabir and his guru Swami Ramanand, making it a significant destination for visitors interested in the spiritual traditions of Kashi.

10. Kedar Ghat

Kedar Ghat is particularly important for devotees visiting Varanasi’s religious landmarks. It is associated with the Kedareshwar Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, and is a popular stop for pilgrims exploring the southern part of the riverfront.

Important Things To Know Before Visiting Varanasi During Dev Diwali 2026

Dev Diwali attracts large crowds of devotees and tourists, making advance planning essential. The Uttar Pradesh government has announced several arrangements to manage visitors and maintain public safety.

The ghat area will be divided into 10 zones, 21 sectors and 36 sub-sectors. Twenty-seven watchtowers and quick response teams will be deployed, while 11 lost-and-found assistance centres will help visitors. Special medical facilities and designated parking arrangements will also be available.

Visitors should check the latest traffic diversions, parking arrangements and access restrictions issued by the Varanasi administration before travelling to the ghats.

Note: The 10 ghats listed above are visitor recommendations, not an official government ranking. Special programmes have not been separately announced at every ghat.