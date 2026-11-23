Dev Diwali 2026 Ganga Aarti Timing: Varanasi is preparing for one of its grandest annual celebrations, Dev Diwali, on November 24, 2026. The festival, observed on Kartik Purnima, will illuminate the banks of the River Ganga with more than 11 lakh earthen lamps. The highlight of the celebrations will be the spectacular Maha Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, alongside special light and drone shows across the city.

Dev Diwali, also known as Dev Deepawali, attracts thousands of devotees and tourists to Varanasi every year. The occasion holds immense religious and cultural significance, with the city’s famous ghats transforming into a spectacular display of lights, prayers and traditional rituals. Here is everything you need to know about the date, Ganga Aarti venue, expected timings and major attractions of Dev Diwali 2026.

Dev Diwali 2026 Date: When Will The Festival Be Celebrated?

Dev Diwali will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, coinciding with Kartik Purnima, the full moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government’s official announcement dated November 11, preparations are underway for the celebrations across Varanasi. More than 11 lakh diyas are scheduled to be illuminated across the city’s permanent ghats, the sandy riverbanks and more than 100 ponds.

The celebrations will also extend beyond the main riverfront, with special arrangements planned at Sarnath, Markandey Mahadev Temple, Shooltankeshwar Temple and other prominent locations.

Dev Diwali 2026 Ganga Aarti Timing: When Will The Maha Aarti Begin?

The grand Maha Ganga Aarti will take place at Dashashwamedh Ghat on the evening of November 24. It is expected to be one of the biggest attractions of this year’s Dev Diwali celebrations, drawing devotees and visitors to the banks of the Ganga.

However, the Uttar Pradesh government’s official announcement of November 11 has not specified an exact clock time for the special Maha Aarti. It has confirmed that the ceremony will be organised in the evening after the lighting of diyas across the ghats.

Visitors should therefore check the latest announcements from the Varanasi district administration before planning their arrival around a particular time.

Where To Watch Dev Diwali 2026 Ganga Aarti In Varanasi?

Dashashwamedh Ghat will be the main venue for the special Maha Ganga Aarti during Dev Diwali 2026. Located near the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the ghat is among the most prominent religious destinations in Varanasi.

Visitors can also experience the wider festivities from several other ghats along the Ganga, including:

Dashashwamedh Ghat: The main venue for the grand Maha Ganga Aarti.

Assi Ghat: One of the prominent locations to witness the illuminated riverfront and festive atmosphere.

Chet Singh Ghat: The venue for the planned special projection and laser show.

Other Ganga Ghats: Diyas will illuminate the permanent ghats across Varanasi, creating a spectacular view along the river.

The Government of India’s Incredible India tourism portal also identifies the stretch from Assi Ghat to Raj Ghat as a major part of the Dev Diwali experience.

Dev Diwali 2026: Laser Show, Drone Show And Other Attractions

Apart from the traditional Ganga Aarti and the illumination of the ghats, Varanasi will host several special attractions this year.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government’s announcement, the following programmes are planned:

Projection and laser show: A special visual presentation will take place at Chet Singh Ghat.

Drone shows: Special drone displays are planned in front of Dashashwamedh Ghat and Assi Ghat.

Green fireworks: A green fireworks display is planned near the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Ghat.

11 lakh-plus diyas: More than 11 lakh earthen lamps will be illuminated across the ghats, riverbanks and over 100 ponds in the city.

The government has also directed officials to make arrangements for the celebrations at important religious locations beyond the main ghats.

Ganga Mahotsav 2026: Dates And Venue

The celebrations will begin before Dev Diwali with the four-day Ganga Mahotsav, scheduled from November 20 to November 23, 2026.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, the festival will be organised at Namo Ghat, with cultural programmes scheduled on all four evenings. Local artists will also receive priority in the cultural celebrations.

Ganga Mahotsav serves as a cultural build-up to Dev Diwali, bringing together music, performances and the artistic traditions associated with Varanasi.

Important Things To Know Before Visiting Varanasi For Dev Diwali 2026

Dev Diwali attracts enormous crowds, making advance planning important for visitors travelling to Varanasi.

The state government has announced several arrangements to manage the expected footfall and ensure public safety.

The ghat area will be divided into 10 zones, 21 sectors and 36 sub-sectors for crowd management.

Twenty-seven watchtowers and quick response teams will be deployed.

Eleven lost-and-found assistance centres will be established.

Special arrangements will be made for emergency medical services.

A two-way boat movement system will operate between Namo Ghat and Assi Ghat using floating water jetties.

Diesel-powered and boats registered outside the district will not be permitted to operate during the specified arrangements.

The administration has also announced parking facilities at 31 locations and traffic restrictions on busy roads. Visitors should follow instructions issued by the local police and administration.