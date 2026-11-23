Dev Diwali 2026 Wishes: Dev Diwali will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24, coinciding with Kartik Purnima. Also known as Dev Deepawali or the Diwali of the Gods, the festival is marked by prayers, traditional rituals and the lighting of countless earthen lamps. Share these beautiful Dev Diwali wishes, images captions, WhatsApp messages and greetings with your loved ones to spread happiness, peace and positivity.

Dev Diwali holds special significance in Varanasi, where the ghats of the River Ganga are illuminated with thousands of diyas. The festival is associated with the belief that gods descend to Earth on Kartik Purnima to bathe in the sacred waters of the Ganga. It also commemorates Lord Shiva’s victory over the demon Tripurasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

As families and devotees prepare to celebrate this auspicious occasion, sending heartfelt greetings is a lovely way to share the festive spirit. Whether you are looking for traditional wishes, short WhatsApp messages or meaningful captions for festive pictures, here are some greetings you can share on Dev Diwali 2026.

Dev Diwali 2026: Best Wishes To Share With Family And Friends

May the divine light of Dev Diwali fill your home with happiness, your heart with peace and your life with endless blessings. Happy Dev Diwali 2026! May every diya you light bring new hope, prosperity and positivity into your life. Wishing you and your family a blessed Dev Diwali. On this auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima, may Lord Shiva bless you with strength, wisdom and happiness. Happy Dev Deepawali! May the glow of countless diyas remove all darkness from your life and guide you towards success and prosperity. Happy Dev Diwali! Let the festival of lights bring peace to your mind, love to your family and countless reasons to smile. Warm wishes on Dev Diwali 2026. May your life shine as brightly as the illuminated ghats of Varanasi. Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Dev Diwali. May this sacred festival strengthen the bonds of love, faith and togetherness. Happy Dev Deepawali to you and your loved ones! On Dev Diwali, may your prayers be answered and your days be filled with good health, happiness and success.

Short Dev Diwali 2026 WhatsApp Messages

May your life always shine with happiness and positivity. Happy Dev Diwali! Wishing you a bright, peaceful and prosperous Dev Deepawali. May every diya bring a new blessing into your life. Happy Dev Diwali 2026! Let faith shine brighter than every darkness. Have a blessed Dev Diwali! May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on you and your family. Happy Kartik Purnima! Sending love, light and happiness your way this Dev Diwali. May this festival bring fresh beginnings and endless opportunities. Happy Dev Deepawali! May your home glow with joy and your heart shine with gratitude. Happy Dev Diwali!

Dev Diwali 2026 Images: Captions To Share With Your Loved Ones

Looking for a meaningful line to accompany your Dev Diwali photographs? Use these captions with pictures of diyas, illuminated temples, the River Ganga or the festive celebrations in Varanasi.

A thousand diyas, one beautiful message — may light always triumph over darkness. Let the divine glow of Dev Diwali fill every heart with hope and happiness. From the sacred banks of the Ganga to every home, may the light of faith shine everywhere. A night of devotion, a sky full of light and a heart filled with gratitude. Happy Dev Diwali! May the beauty of this sacred night inspire us to spread kindness and positivity. Kashi shines brighter, prayers feel deeper and the spirit of devotion fills the air. Happy Dev Deepawali!

Heartfelt Dev Diwali Greetings For Family And Friends

On this beautiful occasion, I pray that happiness never leaves your home and that every new day brings you closer to your dreams. Happy Dev Diwali! May the blessings of Lord Shiva bring courage during difficult times and peace during every journey. Wishing you a wonderful Dev Deepawali. Festivals become more special when celebrated with loved ones. May our bond continue to shine with love, warmth and understanding. Happy Dev Diwali! May the sacred light of Kartik Purnima bring prosperity to your family and fill your life with countless moments of joy. Sending my warmest wishes to you and your family. May this Dev Diwali mark the beginning of a brighter and happier chapter in your lives.

How Is Dev Diwali Celebrated In Varanasi?

Dev Diwali is particularly famous in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, where the festival transforms the city’s riverfront into a spectacular display of lights. Devotees and visitors gather along the Ganga ghats to witness the illumination, offer prayers and participate in traditional rituals.

For Dev Diwali 2026, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced that more than 11 lakh earthen lamps will be lit across the permanent ghats, sandy riverbanks and over 100 ponds in the city. The celebrations will also feature the Maha Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, a projection and laser show at Chet Singh Ghat, drone shows near Dashashwamedh and Assi ghats, and green fireworks near Kashi Vishwanath Dham Ghat.

The festival is celebrated on Kartik Purnima, fifteen days after Diwali. Its spiritual significance, traditional rituals and spectacular illumination make it one of Varanasi’s most anticipated annual celebrations.

Happy Dev Diwali 2026!

As Dev Diwali approaches, take a moment to connect with family and friends by sharing a thoughtful message or a beautiful festive picture. May the festival bring light into every home, peace into every heart and prosperity into every life. Wishing everyone a blessed and joyful Dev Diwali 2026!