Friday, May 23, 2025
  Devar Caught With Bhabhi, Forced Into Marriage In Shocking Bihar Incident

Devar Caught With Bhabhi, Forced Into Marriage In Shocking Bihar Incident

Following the panchayat's decision, the couple was married in a traditional Hindu ceremony at the Shiva temple in Koyal village.

A hushed affair between a man and his cousin’s wife came to an explosive end in Bihar’s Koyal village when locals caught the duo together, prompting a community-forced marriage.

Dilip Kumar, a 24-year-old local resident, was found in a compromising situation with Rani, the wife of his cousin Sonu Chaudhary. Their secret relationship had been flourishing for over two years, beginning shortly after Rani’s wedding in February 2022 in Delia Lakh village.

Long-Brewing Affair Comes to Light

Although the two had known each other since childhood, things took a turn after Rani’s marriage. In Sonu’s absence, Dilip and Rani’s bond deepened, with their interactions gradually becoming more intimate.

The affair first came under the scanner when Sonu unexpectedly caught them together six months ago. This discovery caused significant tension within the family, eventually leading Rani to return to her parental home in Koyal village.

Despite the change in location, the relationship didn’t end. Dilip continued visiting her in secret. Rani, hoping for stability, proposed marriage. However, Dilip was hesitant and declined, possibly due to the complexities of her still-valid marriage with Sonu.

Mob Justice and Local Verdict

Dilip’s reluctance didn’t stop Rani from arranging another meeting. During one such visit, villagers got wind of the rendezvous and rushed to the house.

They found the two alone in a room, sparking an uproar. The community quickly convened a panchayat, which deliberated over the incident.

The outcome: Dilip and Rani were to marry in order to maintain societal decorum. Though Dilip resisted, pointing out that Rani was not officially divorced, Sonu intervened. He said, “She should live where she finds happiness.”

A Forced Union in the Eyes of Society

Following the panchayat’s decision, the couple was married in a traditional Hindu ceremony at the Shiva temple in Koyal village.

To legitimize the marriage, the Panchayat issued an official letter of consent during the rituals, sealing a union born not just of love, but of local pressure and community judgment.

ALSO READ: PSL 2025 Without DRS? Report Suggests India-Pakistan Tensions Behind Decision

 

Bihar Delia Lakh village Devar Bhabhi Marriage

