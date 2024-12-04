Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Devendra Fadnavis: Instances When His Political Acumen Carved His Reputation

Here are five notable instances where Devendra Fadnavis demonstrated his political acumen, solidifying his reputation as a strategic leader in Maharashtra politics.

Devendra Fadnavis: Instances When His Political Acumen Carved His Reputation

Here are five notable instances where Devendra Fadnavis demonstrated his political acumen, solidifying his reputation as a strategic leader in Maharashtra politics:

  1. Navigating the 2019 Government Formation Crisis:
    Despite the BJP’s victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, their alliance with Shiv Sena collapsed over disagreements regarding the Chief Minister’s post. Shiv Sena allied with Congress and the NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Fadnavis, undeterred, waited as cracks began to appear in the MVA alliance, which eventually led to its downfall in 2022. This episode showcased Fadnavis’ ability to bide his time and wait for the right opportunity.
  2. Eknath Shinde’s 2022 Revolt:
    When Eknath Shinde led a rebellion within Shiv Sena, Fadnavis played a crucial role in supporting and legitimizing the breakaway faction. This led to the formation of a BJP-backed government with Shinde as Chief Minister, a move that weakened Uddhav Thackeray’s hold on Shiv Sena.
  3. Accepting the Deputy CM Role:
    Fadnavis surprised many by stepping back from the Chief Minister’s position to allow Shinde to lead the government, taking the Deputy CM role instead. This strategic move bolstered the BJP’s influence while ensuring stability in the new alliance, earning him praise as a team player focused on long-term gains.
  4. NCP Split and Ajit Pawar’s Defection:
    In a major coup, Fadnavis convinced Ajit Pawar to break ranks with Sharad Pawar’s NCP and join the BJP-led alliance. This maneuver significantly weakened the NCP and showcased Fadnavis’ ability to outwit even seasoned leaders like Sharad Pawar.
  5. Weakening Congress in Maharashtra:
    Over the years, Fadnavis has played a key role in diminishing Congress’ influence in the state. Through defections and strategic alliances, he managed to attract several prominent Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and others, to the BJP and allied camps, further consolidating his party’s position in Maharashtra politics.

Fadnavis’ ability to outmaneuver rivals while maintaining his party’s dominance underscores his reputation as a master strategist in Indian politics.

Filed under

BJP devendra fadnavis Maharashtra CM maharashtra politics

Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi’s Air Quality Improves After 50 Days: A Welcome Relief As AQI Drops To ‘Moderate’

Delhi’s Air Quality Improves After 50 Days: A Welcome Relief As AQI Drops To ‘Moderate’

Minoxidil Poisoning In Babies Leads To ‘Werewolf Syndrome’—What Parents Need To Know

Minoxidil Poisoning In Babies Leads To ‘Werewolf Syndrome’—What Parents Need To Know

Hot Air Baloon Ride In Ayodhya, Tourists Can Have Aerial Video Of Ram Mandir

Hot Air Baloon Ride In Ayodhya, Tourists Can Have Aerial Video Of Ram Mandir

Maharashtra’s New CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Shocking Net Worth: You Won’t Believe His Asset Breakdown!

Maharashtra’s New CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Shocking Net Worth: You Won’t Believe His Asset Breakdown!

Surveillance Cam Captures Harrowing Moments Of Brian Thompson’s Assassination

Surveillance Cam Captures Harrowing Moments Of Brian Thompson’s Assassination

Entertainment

‘Should I Call Bishnoi?’ Unidentified Person Threatens After Breaching Salman Khan’s Heavy Security At Film Set- Here’s What Happened Next

‘Should I Call Bishnoi?’ Unidentified Person Threatens After Breaching Salman Khan’s Heavy Security At Film

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Tie The Knot In An Intimate Ceremony At Annapurna Studios

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Tie The Knot In An Intimate Ceremony At Annapurna Studios

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Top Most-Streamed Artists, Songs, Podcasts, Audiobooks, And Albums Revealed – Full List

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Top Most-Streamed Artists, Songs, Podcasts, Audiobooks, And Albums Revealed – Full List

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Reigns As Most-Streamed Artist Worldwide

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Reigns As Most-Streamed Artist Worldwide

Fahadh Faasil Joins Imtiaz Ali’s Next: A Bollywood Debut To Watch For – Here’s What To Know!

Fahadh Faasil Joins Imtiaz Ali’s Next: A Bollywood Debut To Watch For – Here’s What

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox