Devendra Fadnavis: Instances When His Political Acumen Carved His Reputation

Here are five notable instances where Devendra Fadnavis demonstrated his political acumen, solidifying his reputation as a strategic leader in Maharashtra politics.

Here are five notable instances where Devendra Fadnavis demonstrated his political acumen, solidifying his reputation as a strategic leader in Maharashtra politics:

Navigating the 2019 Government Formation Crisis:

Despite the BJP’s victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, their alliance with Shiv Sena collapsed over disagreements regarding the Chief Minister’s post. Shiv Sena allied with Congress and the NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Fadnavis, undeterred, waited as cracks began to appear in the MVA alliance, which eventually led to its downfall in 2022. This episode showcased Fadnavis’ ability to bide his time and wait for the right opportunity. Eknath Shinde’s 2022 Revolt:

When Eknath Shinde led a rebellion within Shiv Sena, Fadnavis played a crucial role in supporting and legitimizing the breakaway faction. This led to the formation of a BJP-backed government with Shinde as Chief Minister, a move that weakened Uddhav Thackeray’s hold on Shiv Sena. Accepting the Deputy CM Role:

Fadnavis surprised many by stepping back from the Chief Minister’s position to allow Shinde to lead the government, taking the Deputy CM role instead. This strategic move bolstered the BJP’s influence while ensuring stability in the new alliance, earning him praise as a team player focused on long-term gains. NCP Split and Ajit Pawar’s Defection:

In a major coup, Fadnavis convinced Ajit Pawar to break ranks with Sharad Pawar’s NCP and join the BJP-led alliance. This maneuver significantly weakened the NCP and showcased Fadnavis’ ability to outwit even seasoned leaders like Sharad Pawar. Weakening Congress in Maharashtra:

Over the years, Fadnavis has played a key role in diminishing Congress’ influence in the state. Through defections and strategic alliances, he managed to attract several prominent Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and others, to the BJP and allied camps, further consolidating his party’s position in Maharashtra politics.

Fadnavis’ ability to outmaneuver rivals while maintaining his party’s dominance underscores his reputation as a master strategist in Indian politics.