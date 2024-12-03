Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Devendra Fadnavis Meets Eknath Shinde Amid Maharashtra CM suspense

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met with caretaker CM Eknath Shinde at his Mumbai residence to discuss the power-sharing formula. This meeting marks the first between the two leaders amid the ongoing deadlock over the formation of the Maharashtra government

Devendra Fadnavis Meets Eknath Shinde Amid Maharashtra CM suspense

Devendra Fadnavis, the leading contender for the position of Maharashtra’s Chief Minister, met with Eknath Shinde, the caretaker CM, at Shinde’s official residence in Mumbai. The meeting, which marks the first between the two leaders since the power-sharing deadlock began, focused on discussions regarding the power-sharing formula.

Sources reveal that Fadnavis visited Shinde’s house to resolve the ongoing tension surrounding the formation of the new government. As the race for the top position intensifies, all eyes are on Fadnavis, who remains the frontrunner for the CM post.

Further Details Awaited

Filed under

devendra fadnavis Devendra Fadnavis Meets Eknath Shinde eknath shinde Maharashtra CM

