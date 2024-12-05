Home
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Devendra Fadnavis Returns As Maharashtra CM: First Action, Rs 5 Lakh Aid for Patient

Devendra Fadnavis, sworn in as Maharashtra CM, began his term by approving Rs 5 lakh aid for a Pune resident's bone marrow transplant. His Mahayuti alliance secured a historic 235-seat win in the 2024 Assembly Elections. Fadnavis emphasized expedited governance and sustainable development.

Devendra Fadnavis Returns As Maharashtra CM: First Action, Rs 5 Lakh Aid for Patient

Devendra Fadnavis, after being sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday, took his first step in office by approving monetary assistance of Rs5 lakh for a bone marrow transplant patient.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund was sanctioned for Chandrkant Shankar Kurhade, a resident of Pune.

The newly sworn-in CM also directed the administration to expedite work processes and operate with increased vigour. He emphasised the need to work faster to meet public expectations.

Fadnavis urged officials to accelerate efforts, delve deeper into issues, and prioritise sustainable development while making key decisions.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan and was attended by prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Born on July 22, 1970, into a middle-class family in Nagpur, Fadnavis holds a law degree, a postgraduate degree in business management, and a diploma in project management.

He began his political journey in 1992 as a councillor in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, serving two consecutive terms. Since then, he has been elected as an MLA for five consecutive terms.

From 2014 to 2019, Fadnavis served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, becoming the second-youngest person to hold the office after Sharad Pawar. During his tenure, he held several key portfolios, including Home, General Administration, IT, Urban Development, Law and Judiciary, Ports, and Information & Public Relations.

Notable achievements during his tenure include flagship projects like Mumbai Next, the Police Digitisation Project, the Samruddhi Expressway, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Krishi Sanman Scheme. He also briefly served as Chief Minister for five days during the 2019 Maharashtra political crisis.

The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election marked a historic victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which secured 235 seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, while the Shiv Sena and NCP won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.
In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major defeat. Congress secured only 16 seats, its ally Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) managed just 10.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

