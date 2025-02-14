Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
Devendra Fadnavis Takes A Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam, Calls Mahakumbh 2025 A ‘Historic Marvel’

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis takes a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, praising Mahakumbh 2025 as a historic event and lauding Yogi Adityanath's management.

Devendra Fadnavis Takes A Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam, Calls Mahakumbh 2025 A 'Historic Marvel'


Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with his family, visited the sacred city of Prayagraj on Friday, where he experienced a deep sense of spirituality after taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. Describing Mahakumbh as a divine and historic event, he lauded the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for its remarkable management of the grand gathering.

Fadnavis emphasized that this great event will be etched in world history, congratulating the Yogi government for its successful organization and the meticulous arrangements made for the comfort and convenience of devotees.

Sharing glimpses of his spiritual journey on social media, Fadnavis expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in Mahakumbh. Speaking to the media, he said, “This is a historic moment, and I feel privileged to be here with my family. This opportunity has come after 144 years, and I consider myself fortunate to be part of this sacred festival.”

He further praised the global recognition of Mahakumbh’s arrangements, highlighting that the world is amazed at how the Yogi government has seamlessly managed such a massive event.

Fadnavis also spoke about the spiritual energy of the festival, emphasizing how millions of devotees have expressed their devotion to Ganga Maiya by taking a dip in the holy waters. “It is incredible to witness how such a large gathering has been managed with such efficiency. This reflects the greatness of our culture, which naturally draws people towards it,” he remarked.

He further stated that Mahakumbh is not just a religious gathering but a living testament to India’s cultural and spiritual heritage. “Every Sanatani aspires to take a dip in the Sangam and seek the divine blessings of Ganga. I, too, have come here with the same devotion. The whole world will remember this grand event.”

Mahakumbh 2025 continues to witness the arrival of millions of devotees from across India and abroad, eager to be part of this historic and sacred gathering in Prayagraj.

Filed under

Devendra Fadnavis Prayagraj visit Mahakumbh 2025 Triveni Sangam holy dip

