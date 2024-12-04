Devendra Fadnavis To Take Oath Tomorrow As Maharashtra CM

BJP finalized Fadnavis as its CM choice following Mahayuti’s massive win, with Eknath Shinde endorsing the decision.

Mumbai’s Azad Maidan is set to host a grand ceremony tomorrow as Devendra Fadnavis assumes the role of Maharashtra Chief Minister for the third time. Following the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance’s massive electoral victory, Fadnavis has been chosen as the CM, concluding 11 days of political speculation.

The decision finalized by the BJP leadership got unanimous approval from party 132 MLAs during a legislative meeting today. Fadnavis thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting the BJP’s success to its “double engine” slogan. He has committed himself to Maharashtra’s development under this new term.

Shiv Sena and NCP’s Role in Government Formation

The Assembly elections enabled the BJP to claim the post of Chief Minister following its decisive victory of 132 seats. While Shiv Sena leaders, including Eknath Shinde, initially claimed that Shinde should remain CM, eventually consensus was reached. Shinde openly declared to be in favour of any decision taken by Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Additionally, the NCP showed support to the BJP-led alliance thus making it easier for the party to consolidate itself without much dependence on allies. This strategic alignment actually ensures a stable government formation in Maharashtra.

Preparations Underway for Grand Ceremony

Azad Maidan is abuzz with activity, preparing for the high-profile oath-taking ceremony. Fadnavis, along with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, is set to meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan to officially stake claim to form the government. This event marks a new chapter for Maharashtra’s governance, reflecting the BJP’s strengthened position in the state.

