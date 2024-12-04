Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Devendra Fadnavis To Take Oath Tomorrow As Maharashtra CM

BJP finalized Fadnavis as its CM choice following Mahayuti’s massive win, with Eknath Shinde endorsing the decision.

Devendra Fadnavis To Take Oath Tomorrow As Maharashtra CM

Mumbai’s Azad Maidan is set to host a grand ceremony tomorrow as Devendra Fadnavis assumes the role of Maharashtra Chief Minister for the third time. Following the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance’s massive electoral victory, Fadnavis has been chosen as the CM, concluding 11 days of political speculation.

The decision finalized by the BJP leadership got unanimous approval from party 132 MLAs during a legislative meeting today. Fadnavis thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting the BJP’s success to its “double engine” slogan. He has committed himself to Maharashtra’s development under this new term.

Shiv Sena and NCP’s Role in Government Formation

The Assembly elections enabled the BJP to claim the post of Chief Minister following its decisive victory of 132 seats. While Shiv Sena leaders, including Eknath Shinde, initially claimed that Shinde should remain CM, eventually consensus was reached. Shinde openly declared to be in favour of any decision taken by Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Additionally, the NCP showed support to the BJP-led alliance thus making it easier for the party to consolidate itself without much dependence on allies. This strategic alignment actually ensures a stable government formation in Maharashtra.

Preparations Underway for Grand Ceremony

Azad Maidan is abuzz with activity, preparing for the high-profile oath-taking ceremony. Fadnavis, along with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, is set to meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan to officially stake claim to form the government. This event marks a new chapter for Maharashtra’s governance, reflecting the BJP’s strengthened position in the state.

ALSO READ: Tension In Rajya Sabha As Opposition MPs Push For Action On Unfulfilled MSP Promises To Farmers

Filed under

Azad Maidan news BJP Mahayuti victory Devendra Fadnavis oath ceremony Devendra Fadnavis third term Maharashtra CM oath ceremony maharashtra politics Shiv Sena support BJP

Advertisement

Also Read

How Tall Is Devendra Fadnavis And From Which Cast Does He Belong? Top Google Searches On The New Maharashtra CM

How Tall Is Devendra Fadnavis And From Which Cast Does He Belong? Top Google Searches...

ISRO Reschedules Proba-3 Mission Launch Due to Spacecraft Anomaly

ISRO Reschedules Proba-3 Mission Launch Due to Spacecraft Anomaly

Uttar Pradesh To Launch E-Vehicle Booking Portal Ahead Of Mahakumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh To Launch E-Vehicle Booking Portal Ahead Of Mahakumbh 2025

BCCI Rejects PCB’s Hybrid Model Proposal For ICC Events In India

BCCI Rejects PCB’s Hybrid Model Proposal For ICC Events In India

Naresh Bhatt, Indian-Origin Man Kills Wife In US, Arrested After He Googles ‘How Soon Can You Remarry’

Naresh Bhatt, Indian-Origin Man Kills Wife In US, Arrested After He Googles ‘How Soon Can...

Entertainment

Pop Icon Britney Spears Reveals Why She Moved To Mexico On Her Birthday | WATCH

Pop Icon Britney Spears Reveals Why She Moved To Mexico On Her Birthday | WATCH

‘I’m A Virgin And Devout Christian’: OnlyFans Top Earner Sophie Rain Pulls Down $43 Million In One Year

‘I’m A Virgin And Devout Christian’: OnlyFans Top Earner Sophie Rain Pulls Down $43 Million

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder Confession Recording?

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split After A Year Of Dating

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The No.1 Spot To Beyonce

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox