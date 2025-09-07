Devotee Carrying Daughter At Lalbaugcha Raja Brutally Slapped By Security

A shocking video from Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja pandal went viral after it showed a devotee being slapped and dragged while carrying his young daughter on his shoulders.

The disturbing clip, recorded by a user on X (formerly Twitter), showed a man being manhandled despite visibly trying to protect his children. A security volunteer reportedly slapped the devotee, leading him to react in defense. Other volunteers intervened, but the scuffle escalated, and security personnel eventually dragged the man outside.

The video triggered widespread anger online, with many questioning why such force was used against a devotee holding children.

Questions Raised on Pandal Security

The viral clip shows the devotee being repeatedly slapped by a man believed to be a security volunteer. Despite holding his daughter, the devotee attempted to defend himself before being pulled away.

Social media user @maratha_marathi shared the video and alleged that such thuggery by pandal volunteers often goes unchecked. The visuals led to heavy criticism of the pandal’s management, with netizens questioning the security system and demanding answers as to why the devotee was assaulted.

The reason behind the altercation has not been clarified, but the incident sparked serious concerns about the safety of families visiting the pandal.

Mismanagement at Lalbaugcha Raja

The incident revived ongoing debates about mismanagement at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. On August 31, a complaint was filed with the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) regarding the discriminatory practice of VIP darshan.

Shameful… — Sanjay Tatkare | संजय तटकरे (@tatkare_sanjay) September 6, 2025

The complainant alleged that VIPs receive preferential treatment while ordinary devotees face neglect and poor arrangements. Reports and social media posts have repeatedly accused pandal organisers of ignoring the needs of common visitors. Several users claimed volunteers often use heavy-handed methods in crowd control, raising questions about fairness and respect for devotees. The latest video incident has intensified calls for better security and accountability.

Also Read: Man Who Made 400kg RDX Threat Call In Mumbai Detained From Noida, Hails From Bihar: Mumbai Blast Update