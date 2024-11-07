Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Devotees Flock To Tamil Nadu Temples For Kanda Sashti Festival’s Final Day

Hundreds of devotees thronged Vadapalani Murugan Temple in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on the last day of the Skanda Sashti festival on Thursday.

Devotees Flock To Tamil Nadu Temples For Kanda Sashti Festival’s Final Day

Hundreds of devotees thronged Vadapalani Murugan Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai on the last day of the Skanda Sashti festival on Thursday.

Major temples across the city saw a massive influx of devotees, braving rain, to offer prayers.

In Kanchipuram, large crowds gathered at the Kumara Kottam Arulmigu Sri Subramaniya Swami Temple to mark the occasion.

People observed the ‘Kanda Sashti’ vratam (fasting) at Lord Murugan’s Vadapalani temple as part of the festival’s tradition.

A devotee told ANI, “This day is a very special day for Lord Murugan, and Skanda Sashti fasting concludes today (the sixth day). The main event of the day, Soora Samharam, will be held this evening.”

Skanda Sashti: A Festival of Devotion and Spiritual Significance

Skanda Sashti, also known as Kanda Shasthi Vratam, is a significant observance dedicated to Lord Murugan, taking place during the Tamil month of Aippasi. This year, the six-day festival began on November 2.

Devotees participate in various forms of fasting during this period to honor Lord Murugan, with practices differing widely among individuals.

The festival begins on the New Moon day of Aippasi and commemorates the destruction of evil by the Supreme General Kartikeya, son of Lord Shiva. The highlight of the day is the dramatic enactment of the ‘Soora Samharam.’

Soora Samharam and the Celestial Wedding of Lord Murugan

The Skanda Sashti festival culminates with the ‘Soora Samharam’ and the celestial wedding of Lord Murugan with Devasena. The ‘Soora Samharam’ performed at the Tiruchendur temple draws thousands of devotees from across Tamil Nadu and Southeast Asia.

Filed under

Kanda Shasthi Vratam Lord Murugan Skanda Sashti Skanda Sashti festival Soora Samharam Tamil month Tamil Nadu temples Vadapalani Murugan Temple
Advertisement

Also Read

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Delhi AQI Improves Marginally, Weekend Still Brings ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

Entertainment

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

Candyman Star, Tony Todd Dies At 69

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox