Hundreds of devotees thronged Vadapalani Murugan Temple in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on the last day of the Skanda Sashti festival on Thursday.

Major temples across the city saw a massive influx of devotees, braving rain, to offer prayers.

In Kanchipuram, large crowds gathered at the Kumara Kottam Arulmigu Sri Subramaniya Swami Temple to mark the occasion.

People observed the ‘Kanda Sashti’ vratam (fasting) at Lord Murugan’s Vadapalani temple as part of the festival’s tradition.

A devotee told ANI, “This day is a very special day for Lord Murugan, and Skanda Sashti fasting concludes today (the sixth day). The main event of the day, Soora Samharam, will be held this evening.”

Skanda Sashti: A Festival of Devotion and Spiritual Significance

Skanda Sashti, also known as Kanda Shasthi Vratam, is a significant observance dedicated to Lord Murugan, taking place during the Tamil month of Aippasi. This year, the six-day festival began on November 2.

Devotees participate in various forms of fasting during this period to honor Lord Murugan, with practices differing widely among individuals.

The festival begins on the New Moon day of Aippasi and commemorates the destruction of evil by the Supreme General Kartikeya, son of Lord Shiva. The highlight of the day is the dramatic enactment of the ‘Soora Samharam.’

Soora Samharam and the Celestial Wedding of Lord Murugan

The Skanda Sashti festival culminates with the ‘Soora Samharam’ and the celestial wedding of Lord Murugan with Devasena. The ‘Soora Samharam’ performed at the Tiruchendur temple draws thousands of devotees from across Tamil Nadu and Southeast Asia.