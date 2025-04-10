Home
Thursday, April 10, 2025
  • Home»
  • India»
  Devotees In Tamil Nadu Apply Mud In Bodies And Worship At Kamudi Muthu Mariamman Temple

Devotees In Tamil Nadu Apply Mud In Bodies And Worship At Kamudi Muthu Mariamman Temple

In a striking display of devotion, thousands of devotees gathered at the historic Kamudi Muthu Mariamman Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district, participating in a distinctive ritual that involves smearing their entire bodies with mud.

This age-old tradition, deeply rooted in local beliefs, takes place annually during a temple festival dedicated to Goddess Mariamman — revered as a powerful deity associated with rain, fertility, and healing. As part of the observance, men and women from surrounding villages arrive at the temple at dawn, cover themselves in sacred mud, and offer prayers.

The ritual is believed to be a form of spiritual surrender and purification, symbolizing the devotees’ humility and connection to the earth. Many worshippers also consider the mud to possess divine properties that can cure ailments and bring blessings.

This unique practice draws thousands of participants and onlookers every year, turning the temple premises into a visual spectacle of devotion. Local authorities make special arrangements to manage the crowd, while priests conduct special pujas throughout the day.

Despite its unconventional nature, the ritual remains a significant cultural and religious expression in the region, continuing to attract attention from across the state and beyond.

