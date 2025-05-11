Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Devotees Welcome Lord Kallazhagar As Chithirai Festival Procession Lights Up Madurai

Devotees Welcome Lord Kallazhagar As Chithirai Festival Procession Lights Up Madurai

Lord Kallazhagar begins his grand procession to Madurai during Chithirai Festival 2025, symbolising divine blessings for the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi.

Devotees Welcome Lord Kallazhagar As Chithirai Festival Procession Lights Up Madurai


Amid chants and devotional fervour, Lord Kallazhagar set off on his grand annual journey from Alagar Hills to Madurai on Saturday evening, marking a key highlight of the Chithirai festival.

Lord Kallazhagar commenced his sacred ritual procession toward Madurai, carried in a golden palanquin and cheered on by hundreds of devotees assembled at the temple premises.

The grand procession follows the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar at the Meenakshi Temple, a central event in the Chithirai festival.

The deity’s journey from the Alagar Hills to the Vaigai River symbolises his divine role in blessing the union.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lord Kallazhagar, adorned in resplendent traditional attire, made a majestic appearance at the Kondapanalli Mandapam before proceeding on the 20-kilometre route to Madurai.

The procession will culminate with the ceremonial entry into the Vaigai River, a moment eagerly awaited by thousands of devotees.

In anticipation of the event, more than 400 ‘Mandakapadis’–temporary marquees designed for hosting the deity–have been constructed along the route.

Many of these vibrantly decorated structures are now nearing completion as local communities gear up to welcome the Lord.

The Chithirai festival is one of the most significant religious and cultural celebrations in Tamil Nadu, drawing lakhs of pilgrims each year to witness the unique tradition that blends devotion, pageantry, and community spirit.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Shashi Tharoor’s Poetic Take As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire: ‘Uski vadein pe yakin kaise karoon?’

Filed under

Chithirai festival 2025 Lord Kallazhagar Madurai

In a fast-developing situ

Delhi Airport Operations Normal, But Warns Of Delays As 32 Airports Shut
It was just after 9 a.m.

What Happened Behind The Quiet Ceasefire? A Look Into India’s Response to Pakistan’s Overture
newsx

Polish Firm Unveils Jet-Powered Hoverbike ‘Airbike’ on Star Wars Day; Internet Reacts
newsx

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter
newsx

Devotees Welcome Lord Kallazhagar As Chithirai Festival Procession Lights Up Madurai
Sirens in Amritsar trigge

Amritsar: Authorities Issue Emergency Advisory Urging Residents To Stay Indoors
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi Airport Operations Normal, But Warns Of Delays As 32 Airports Shut

Delhi Airport Operations Normal, But Warns Of Delays As 32 Airports Shut

What Happened Behind The Quiet Ceasefire? A Look Into India’s Response to Pakistan’s Overture

What Happened Behind The Quiet Ceasefire? A Look Into India’s Response to Pakistan’s Overture

Polish Firm Unveils Jet-Powered Hoverbike ‘Airbike’ on Star Wars Day; Internet Reacts

Polish Firm Unveils Jet-Powered Hoverbike ‘Airbike’ on Star Wars Day; Internet Reacts

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Amritsar: Authorities Issue Emergency Advisory Urging Residents To Stay Indoors

Amritsar: Authorities Issue Emergency Advisory Urging Residents To Stay Indoors

Entertainment

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media