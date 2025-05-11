Devotees Welcome Lord Kallazhagar As Chithirai Festival Procession Lights Up Madurai

Lord Kallazhagar begins his grand procession to Madurai during Chithirai Festival 2025, symbolising divine blessings for the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi.

Amid chants and devotional fervour, Lord Kallazhagar set off on his grand annual journey from Alagar Hills to Madurai on Saturday evening, marking a key highlight of the Chithirai festival.

Lord Kallazhagar commenced his sacred ritual procession toward Madurai, carried in a golden palanquin and cheered on by hundreds of devotees assembled at the temple premises.

The grand procession follows the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar at the Meenakshi Temple, a central event in the Chithirai festival.

The deity’s journey from the Alagar Hills to the Vaigai River symbolises his divine role in blessing the union.

Lord Kallazhagar, adorned in resplendent traditional attire, made a majestic appearance at the Kondapanalli Mandapam before proceeding on the 20-kilometre route to Madurai.

The procession will culminate with the ceremonial entry into the Vaigai River, a moment eagerly awaited by thousands of devotees.

In anticipation of the event, more than 400 ‘Mandakapadis’–temporary marquees designed for hosting the deity–have been constructed along the route.

Many of these vibrantly decorated structures are now nearing completion as local communities gear up to welcome the Lord.

The Chithirai festival is one of the most significant religious and cultural celebrations in Tamil Nadu, drawing lakhs of pilgrims each year to witness the unique tradition that blends devotion, pageantry, and community spirit.

