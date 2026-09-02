DGCA Flags ‘Serious Findings’ At 4 Major Airlines Ahead Of FAA Visit: Here’s What Audit Revealed

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) found “serious findings” during safety audits of IndiGo, Air India, Akasa Air and SpiceJet, just months before a five-member US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) team visits India for an oversight assessment from November 16 to 20, people aware of the matter said Tuesday. The DGCA completed the audits in August, with the findings now being examined.

DGCA safety audits flag concerns at major airlines

“While the nature and details of the observations are unknown, serious findings in major airlines were observed during the exercise,” one person said. The airlines are expected to respond to the DGCA, which will examine their replies. “Action may be initiated if the responses are unsatisfactory.”

Under the DGCA safety audits framework, Level-1 findings indicate serious non-compliance requiring immediate corrective action, while Level-2 findings cover less serious deficiencies that must be fixed within a prescribed timeframe.

DGCA safety audits come before crucial FAA assessment

The FAA assesses whether foreign civil aviation authorities meet international safety standards. Its work includes air traffic control handoffs, inspection of repair stations, navigation and infrastructure oversight, safety standards and broader global air-traffic oversight.

An IndiGo official said the airline had responded to the DGCA findings, though its spokesperson did not respond to a query. Air India, SpiceJet and Akasa Air did not comment. An Air India official said, “There have been some visits by the DGCA but the airline is aware and is awaiting the audit to be conducted.”

DGCA safety audits follow aviation incidents in India

The FAA last assessed India in 2021. India currently has Category 1 status under the FAA’s International Aviation Safety Assessment programme.

The 2026 review comes after several aviation incidents and operational problems over the past year, including the June 2025 Air India crash in Ahmedabad and IndiGo’s operational disruption in December 2025, putting added focus on the outcome of the DGCA safety audits and the regulator’s oversight.

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