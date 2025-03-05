‘DGP’s Daughter Or Not’: Congress MLA Says Law Will Function Impartially For Ranya Rao

In response to the shocking arrest of Kannada actress Ranya Rao in a gold smuggling case, Congress MLA and legal advisor to the Karnataka Chief Minister, AS Ponnanna, has made it clear that the law will function impartially.

In response to the shocking arrest of Kannada actress Ranya Rao in a gold smuggling case, Congress MLA and legal advisor to the Karnataka Chief Minister, AS Ponnanna, has made it clear that the law will function impartially. Ponnanna emphasized that no individual, regardless of their connections, would be given special treatment under the law.

“She is accused of indulging in smuggling. The law will take its course, whether she is the DGP’s, the CM’s, or the Prime Minister’s daughter. If there is any official nexus involved in this, it will come out in the investigation,” Ponnanna stated. He further added that Ranya Rao would be treated just like any other accused person facing legal action.

Ranya Rao’s Arrest: How It Happened

Ranya Rao, a well-known Kannada actress famous for her roles in films like Maanikya and Pataki, was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday at Kempegowda International Airport (KIAD) in Bengaluru.

Authorities detained her upon arrival from Dubai on an Emirates flight after receiving a tip-off about her suspected involvement in gold smuggling. A team of DRI officials was deployed at the airport ahead of her landing to intercept her.

Following a thorough search, the officials found a large quantity of gold in her possession, amounting to a total of 14.8 kilograms. The discovery confirmed suspicions that she was attempting to smuggle gold from Dubai into India.

Actress in Judicial Custody as Investigation Proceeds

After her arrest, Ranya Rao was presented before a special court dealing with financial offences on March 4, 2025. The court ruled that she would remain in judicial custody until March 18, 2025, while investigations continue.

Before being remanded, she was taken to Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru for a mandatory medical examination, ensuring that she was fit for custody.

During interrogation, Ranya maintained that her visit to Dubai was for business purposes. However, DRI officials suspect that she was part of a larger gold smuggling network, given the substantial amount of gold she was carrying.

Legal Implications and Future Proceedings

With the investigation still in progress, officials are looking into whether Ranya Rao acted alone or was part of an organized smuggling ring. The authorities are also probing potential links between her and other suspects involved in gold smuggling operations between Dubai and India.

Given that Ranya is the stepdaughter of Karnataka’s Director General of Police (DGP), Dr. K Ramachandra Rao, concerns have been raised about possible influence or interference in the investigation. However, AS Ponnanna has reassured the public that there will be no bias in handling the case.

As the case unfolds, more details are expected to emerge regarding the full extent of Ranya Rao’s involvement. The DRI is determined to carry out a comprehensive probe to ensure that justice is served, irrespective of the accused’s background or social status.