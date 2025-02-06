“Dhananjay Munde `Prima Facie’ Subjected Estranged Wife To Domestic Violence”: Bandra Court

The Bandra Family Court has found Maharashtra Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection Minister Dhananjay Munde guilty in a domestic violence case, ordering him to pay his estranged spouse, Karuna Munde, ₹2 lakh per month as alimony.

The Bandra Family Court has found Maharashtra Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection Minister Dhananjay Munde guilty in a domestic violence case, ordering him to pay his estranged spouse, Karuna Munde, ₹2 lakh per month as alimony.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The court ruled for interim maintenance of ₹1,25,000 per month to Ms. Karuna and ₹75,000 per month to their daughter, Shivani, noting that while their son, Sishiv, has reached the age of majority and is no longer entitled to maintenance, Shivani remains eligible for financial support under the law until her marriage. The court determined that their financial needs warrant monetary relief as per Section 20 of the Domestic Violence Act.

Judicial Magistrate A. B. Jadhav, in the February 4 order, observed that despite Mr. Munde’s denial of any domestic relationship with Ms. Karuna, multiple documents confirm their marriage and demonstrate the dependency of their children. The court held that Mr. Munde’s denial of his marital status and conjugal obligations constitutes emotional abuse, thereby substantiating the domestic violence allegations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the court order, Mr. Munde acknowledged in a Vasiyatnama (will) dated July 18, 2017, that Ms. Karuna is his first wife, while Rajashree is his second. Additionally, an acknowledgment letter and an affidavit submitted to the Election Commission for the Parli constituency election confirm that both Sishiv and Shivani are dependent on him.

Ms. Karuna’s petition details that she urged Mr. Munde to reside with her in his native place, but he refused, citing potential familial disapproval and political repercussions due to their love marriage. She alleged that in November 2020, when she attempted to visit his native home, he threatened her. Furthermore, she claimed that on that night, Mr. Munde’s associate sexually assaulted her.

She sought a court order restraining Mr. Munde from engaging in any form of domestic violence and requested interim maintenance of ₹5,00,000 per month for herself and her two children, along with an interim compensation of ₹25 crore.

In response, Advocate Singh, representing Mr. Munde, argued that Ms. Karuna is a businesswoman, serving as director of three companies with a thriving cloth export-import enterprise. He contended that she has concealed her financial resources and that the children, having reached the age of majority, are not entitled to relief.

Read More: Delhi Riots Case: Delhi High Court Directs Police To File Status Report On Devangana Kalita’s Plea