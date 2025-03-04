Dhananjay Munde Resigns As Maharashtra Minister, CM Fadnavis Accepts Resignation

Dhananjay Munde’s resignation marks a significant step in the fallout from the Beed sarpanch murder. With the investigation still ongoing, the role of political figures and their associates remains under scrutiny.

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde has resigned from his position as Maharashtra’s Minister for Food and Civil Supplies following the arrest of his close aide, Walmik Karad, in connection with the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The resignation, confirmed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, comes after mounting pressure from the opposition and some colleagues within the Mahayuti coalition.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Resignation After Opposition Pressure

Munde, an NCP MLA from Parli in Beed, stepped down after his aide Karad was named an accused in the extortion case linked to Deshmukh’s murder. CM Fadnavis addressed the media, stating, “Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde has tendered his resignation today. I have accepted it and sent it to the Governor for further action.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, “Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde has tendered his resignation today. I have accepted the resignation and sent it to the Governor for further course of action.” https://t.co/S8YYzZxr7D pic.twitter.com/DpxcIUWsrZ — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2025

Background of the Beed Sarpanch Murder Case

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9 last year. The motive appears to be linked to his attempts to thwart an extortion attempt involving an energy company operating in the district. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) filed a comprehensive chargesheet in the Beed district court on February 27, which covered the murder and two related cases.

The CID chargesheet, spanning over 1,200 pages, implicated Karad in extortion activities targeting the Avaada company, which is involved in energy production. Three separate cases have been filed: Deshmukh’s murder, the extortion attempt on Avaada, and an assault on the company’s security guard. The accused are facing charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA).

Opposition’s Role in Munde’s Resignation

The opposition has been vocal in demanding Munde’s resignation after the arrest of his aide in a high-profile case. They threatened to disrupt the legislative proceedings if Munde did not step down. Under increasing pressure, Munde’s resignation was inevitable.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

The CID has made significant progress in the investigation, with seven individuals arrested so far and charged under MCOCA. One suspect remains at large. The CID’s investigation is ongoing, with further developments expected as the case progresses.

Dhananjay Munde’s resignation marks a significant step in the fallout from the Beed sarpanch murder. With the investigation still ongoing, the role of political figures and their associates remains under scrutiny. The opposition continues to call for accountability, while the CID’s work is critical in bringing justice for Deshmukh and uncovering the full extent of the extortion operation.

ALSO: This Guy Doesn’t Want Peace: Trump On Truth Social After Zelenskyy Says ‘End To War Very Very Far Away’