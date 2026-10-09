Dharapuram By-Election result 2026: AIADMK Takes Early Lead as Vote Count Begins

Dharapuram By-Election Result 2026 / Tamil Nadu By-Election result 2026: The wait for the Dharapuram by-election result 2026 is nearly over, with votes set to be counted on Friday, October 9, from 8 am. The by-election was held on October 6, with voters in the Tamil Nadu Assembly constituency recording a turnout of around 80.30 per cent.

Dharapuram, located in Tiruppur district, is a reserved Assembly constituency. A total of 22 candidates contested the by-election, making the counting day one to watch closely.

Election officials will begin by counting postal ballots, followed by votes recorded through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The machines have been secured at the designated counting centre in Tiruppur.

Voters searching for the Dharapuram Assembly by-election result 2026 can check the latest winner, vote count and constituency-wise updates on NewsX.com.