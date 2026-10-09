Dharapuram By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: TVK’s Sathyabama P Leads by 917 Votes*; Check Latest Tamil Nadu Vote Count, AIADMK vs DMK | ECI Results

Dharapuram By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate Sathyabama P is leading in the Dharapuram Assembly by-election in Tamil Nadu, according to the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) update. Sathyabama has secured 18,690 votes, while All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate Banumathi K is in second place with 17,773 votes. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Suganya S is third with 15,988 votes.

Sathyabama currently leads Banumathi by 917 votes, with seven of the 23 EVM rounds completed. According to the ECI update at 11:18 am on Friday, October 9, 2026, TVK is ahead in the constituency as counting continues. The latest figures are available on the official ECI Dharapuram results portal.

Dharapuram By-Election Result 2026: Latest Vote Count

The latest candidate-wise figures displayed by the ECI are as follows:

Sathyabama P (TVK): 18,690 votes.

Banumathi K (AIADMK): 17,773 votes.

Suganya S (DMK): 15,988 votes.

Karthika M (Naam Tamilar Katchi): 1,364 votes.

Lakshmanan P (Communist Party of India): 363 votes.

Rajarathinam S (Independent): 232 votes.

Muthusamy P (Independent): 131 votes.

Marimuthu N (Independent): 130 votes.

Banupriya S (Independent): 114 votes.

Sathishkumar M (Independent): 111 votes.

Perumal R (Independent): 98 votes.

Banumathi C (Independent): 92 votes.

Nallasamy P (Independent): 88 votes.

Mahendran S (Independent): 83 votes.

Dhanalakshmi S (Independent): 52 votes.

Sathyabama M (Independent): 47 votes.

Rajeswari V (Independent): 44 votes.

Jotheeswari D (Independent): 42 votes.

Arulraju G (Anaithinthiya Anna Dravida Makkal Seyal Katchi): 41 votes.

Arumugam R (Ganasangam Party of India): 33 votes.

Maheshwaran S (Anti Corruption Dynamic Party): 23 votes.

Sasipriya S (Independent): 22 votes.

NOTA: 206 votes.

These figures reflect the ECI’s counting update at 11:18 am on October 9, 2026. Vote totals and candidate positions may change as additional rounds are completed.

Dharapuram By-Election Result 2026: TVK vs AIADMK vs DMK

The Dharapuram by-election is witnessing a close contest among TVK, AIADMK and DMK. TVK’s Sathyabama P is leading with 18,690 votes, followed by AIADMK’s Banumathi K with 17,773 votes. DMK candidate Suganya S has secured 15,988 votes.

The margin between Sathyabama and Banumathi currently stands at 917 votes. With only seven of the 23 EVM rounds completed in the latest update, the contest remains open, and the standings could change as counting progresses.

Dharapuram By-Election Result 2026: Latest Counting Status

The ECI results portal lists the status of EVM rounds in Dharapuram as 7/23. The latest update was recorded at 11:18 am on October 9, 2026. The Election Commission notes that the information is being entered by Returning Officers at their respective counting centres and that final data for each Assembly constituency will be shared in Form-20.

Dharapuram By-Election Result 2026: How to Check

To follow the latest vote count, candidate standings and winning margin, visit the official ECI Dharapuram results page. Voters can also check the round-wise EVM results to track counting progress.

Disclaimer: Vote counts and candidate standings are based on the ECI update available at 11:18 am on October 9, 2026. Figures may change as counting progresses. Refer to the official ECI results portal for subsequent updates and final confirmation.