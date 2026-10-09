Dharapuram By-Election Result & Vote Margin 2026: Who Won the Tamil Nadu By-Poll? Check Full Results and Candidate-Wise Vote Count

Dharapuram By-Election Result 2026: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam candidate Sathyabama P. has emerged victorious in the Dharapuram Assembly constituency by-election in Tamil Nadu, according to the latest figures displayed on the Election Commission of India’s results portal. Sathyabama secured 66,841 votes, finishing ahead of DMK candidate Suganya S., who polled 57,370 votes.

The winning margin stands at 9,471 votes. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate Banumathi K. finished third with 45,280 votes, while Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Karthika M. received 5,268 votes. The ECI dashboard shows that all 23 of 23 EVM counting rounds have been completed.

Dharapuram By-Election Result 2026: Winner and Vote Margin

Sathyabama P. of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has secured 66,841 votes in the Dharapuram Assembly by-election, finishing ahead of her nearest rival, Suganya S. of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, who received 57,370 votes.

The difference between the two candidates is 9,471 votes. AIADMK candidate Banumathi K. finished third with 45,280 votes.

The ECI results dashboard lists Sathyabama P. as the winner and indicates that all 23 EVM counting rounds are complete. The Election Commission notes that the figures displayed on its portal are entered into the system by Returning Officers at their respective counting centres. Final constituency data will be shared in Form-20.

Dharapuram By-Election Result 2026: Full Candidate-Wise Vote Count

The candidate-wise vote figures displayed on the Election Commission of India’s results portal are as follows:

Sathyabama P. (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam): 66,841 votes — Won

Suganya S. (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam): 57,370 votes

Banumathi K. (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam): 45,280 votes

Karthika M. (Naam Tamilar Katchi): 5,268 votes

Lakshmanan P. (Communist Party of India): 1,157 votes

Rajarat hinam S. (Independent): 655 votes

Marimuthu N. (Independent): 473 votes

Muthusamy P. (Independent): 437 votes

Banupriya S. (Independent): 325 votes

Sathishkumar M. (Independent): 273 votes

Perumal R. (Independent): 253 votes

Banumathi C. (Independent): 250 votes

Mahendran S. (Independent): 224 votes

Nallasamy P. (Independent): 195 votes

Arulraju G. (Anaithinthiya Anna Dravida Makkal Seyal Katchi): 154 votes

Dhanalakshmi S. (Independent): 133 votes

Jotheeswari D. (Independent): 124 votes

Rajeswari V. (Independent): 117 votes

Sathyabama M. (Independent): 102 votes

Arumugam R. (Ganasangam Party of India): 91 votes

Sasipriya S. (Independent): 77 votes

Maheshwaran S. (Anti Corruption Dynamic Party): 56 votes

NOTA (None of the Above): 677 votes

Note: These figures are based on the supplied ECI results update for Dharapuram Assembly Constituency 101. Readers should refer to the official results portal and Form-20 for the final constituency data.

Dharapuram By-Election Result 2026: TVK vs DMK vs AIADMK

The Dharapuram Assembly by-election saw a contest between Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

TVK candidate Sathyabama P. secured 66,841 votes to finish ahead of DMK candidate Suganya S., who received 57,370 votes. The 9,471-vote margin placed Sathyabama ahead of her nearest rival in the final EVM counting figures displayed by the ECI.

AIADMK candidate Banumathi K. finished third with 45,280 votes, while Karthika M. of Naam Tamilar Katchi secured 5,268 votes. The remaining candidates received smaller vote totals, while NOTA recorded 677 votes.

With all 23 EVM counting rounds completed and the ECI dashboard marking Sathyabama P. as the winner, the constituency’s displayed results indicate a victory for TVK. The final constituency data should be checked against Form-20.

Dharapuram By-Election Result 2026: What Do the Final Counting Figures Show?

The latest figures supplied from the ECI results portal show Sathyabama P. winning the Dharapuram by-election with 66,841 votes, a margin of 9,471 over DMK candidate Suganya S.

The result page records all 23 EVM rounds as complete. AIADMK’s Banumathi K. finished third with 45,280 votes, followed by Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Karthika M. with 5,268 votes.

These figures provide the candidate-wise outcome displayed on the ECI portal. The Election Commission has clarified that the information is entered by Returning Officers at their respective counting centres and that final data for each Assembly constituency will be shared in Form-20.

Dharapuram By-Election Result 2026: Where to Check the Official Results

Voters can check the Dharapuram by-election results through the Election Commission of India results portal. Select the October 2026 Assembly by-election results and open Assembly Constituency 101, Dharapuram, Tamil Nadu to view the candidate-wise vote totals.

For round-wise counting details, visit the official Dharapuram round-wise results page. The Dharapuram constituency-wise results page provides the constituency’s candidate-wise results.

Disclaimer: The Election Commission of India states that the information displayed on its results portal is entered into the system by Returning Officers at their respective counting centres. Final data for each Assembly or Parliamentary constituency will be shared in Form-20. This article is based on the supplied ECI figures; readers should consult the official results portal and Form-20 for confirmation of the final constituency data.